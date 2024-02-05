Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
05.02.24
15:29 Uhr
311,00 Euro
+19,00
+6,51 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
310,00311,0015:30
310,00312,0015:29
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 12:30
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth-quarter 2023 sales and revenues up 3%; full-year sales and revenues up 13%
  • Fourth-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.28 ; adjusted profit per share of $5.23
  • Full-year profit per share of $20.12 ; adjusted profit per share of $21.21
  • Strong operating cash flow of $12.9 billion ; ended the year with $7.0 billion of enterprise cash
  • Returned $7.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2023


Fourth Quarter


Full Year

($ in billions except profit per share)


2023

2022


2023

2022

Sales and Revenues


$17.1

$16.6


$67.1

$59.4

Profit Per Share


$5.28

$2.79


$20.12

$12.64

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$5.23

$3.86


$21.21

$13.84

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2023.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.1 billion, a 3% increase compared with $16.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating profit margin was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.28, compared with $2.79 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.23, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.86 .

Full-year sales and revenues in 2023 were $67.1 billion, up 13% compared with $59.4 billion in 2022. The increase reflected favorable price realization and higher sales volume, driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Operating profit margin was 19.3% in 2023, compared with 13.3% in 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.5% in 2023, compared with 15.4% in 2022. Full-year profit was $20.12 per share in 2023, compared with profit of $12.64 per share in 2022. Adjusted profit per share in 2023 was $21.21, compared with adjusted profit per share of $13.84 in 2022.

"I'm very proud of our global team's strong performance as they achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share and record ME&T free cash flow," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby . "We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth."

In 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs, which included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and other restructuring costs. 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a benefit for certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2022, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded a goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs related to the Rail division and other restructuring costs. 2022 adjusted profit per share also excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the full year of 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $12.9 billion . During the year, the company repurchased $5.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.6 billion . Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $7.0 billion at the end of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2022 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.070 billion, an increase of $473 million, or 3%, compared with $16.597 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization, higher Financial Products' segment revenues and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by lower sales volume. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased by $900 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with an increase of $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the three primary segments, sales were higher in Energy & Transportation and lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth
Quarter
2022


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Fourth
Quarter
2023


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 6,845


$ (809)


$ 445


$ 38


$ -


$ 6,519


$ (326)


(5 %)

Resource Industries

3,436


(440)


239


8


(1)


3,242


(194)


(6 %)

Energy & Transportation

6,823


561


305


54


(74)


7,669


846


12 %

All Other Segment

111


5


(7)


1


6


116


5


5 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,344)


(38)


-


4


69


(1,309)


35



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

15,871


(721)


982


105


-


16,237


366


2 %

















Financial Products Segment

853


-


-


-


128


981


128


15 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(127)


-


-


-


(21)


(148)


(21)



Financial Products Revenues

726


-


-


-


107


833


107


15 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 16,597


$ (721)


$ 982


$ 105


$ 107


$ 17,070


$ 473


3 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Fourth Quarter 2023




























Construction Industries

$ 3,689


4 %


$ 587


(25 %)


$ 1,129


(18 %)


$ 1,083


(4 %)


$ 6,488


(5 %)


$ 31


- %


$ 6,519


(5 %)

Resource Industries

1,240


(9 %)


529


5 %


445


(25 %)


939


6 %


3,153


(6 %)


89


(1 %)


3,242


(6 %)

Energy & Transportation

3,324


31 %


684


10 %


1,638


5 %


942


(1 %)


6,588


16 %


1,081


(6 %)


7,669


12 %

All Other Segment

15


25 %


-


(100 %)


5


106 %


12


(88 %)


32


(3 %)


84


8 %


116


5 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(18)




(2)




(2)




(2)




(24)




(1,285)




(1,309)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,250


11 %


1,798


(6 %)


3,215


(7 %)


2,974


(3 %)


16,237


2 %


-


- %


16,237


2 %





























Financial Products Segment

645


18 %


100


2 %


127


23 %


109


5 %


981


15 %




- %


981


15 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(88)




(17)




(22)




(21)




(148)








(148)



Financial Products Revenues

557


17 %


83


6 %


105


21 %


88


2 %


833


15 %


-


- %


833


15 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,807


11 %


$ 1,881


(5 %)


$ 3,320


(6 %)


$ 3,062


(3 %)


$ 17,070


3 %


$ -


- %


$ 17,070


3 %





























Fourth Quarter 2022




























Construction Industries

$ 3,535




$ 782




$ 1,373




$ 1,124




$ 6,814




$ 31




$ 6,845



Resource Industries

1,364




503




596




883




3,346




90




3,436



Energy & Transportation

2,538




624




1,553




953




5,668




1,155




6,823



All Other Segment

12




2




(80)




99




33




78




111



Corporate Items and Eliminations

14




-




(3)




(1)




10




(1,354)




(1,344)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

7,463




1,911




3,439




3,058




15,871




-




15,871































Financial Products Segment

548




98




103




104




853




-




853



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(73)




(20)




(16)




(18)




(127)




-




(127)



Financial Products Revenues

475




78




87




86




726




-




726































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 7,938




$ 1,989




$ 3,526




$ 3,144




$ 16,597




$ -




$ 16,597































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2022 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.134 billion, an increase of $1.454 billion, or 87%, compared with $1.680 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

Operating profit margin was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating profit margin was 19.3% for 2023, compared with 13.3% for 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.5% for 2023, compared with 15.4% for 2022.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter
2023


Fourth Quarter
2022


$

Change


%

Change

Construction Industries

$ 1,535


$ 1,488


$ 47


3 %

Resource Industries

600


605


(5)


(1 %)

Energy & Transportation

1,429


1,177


252


21 %

All Other Segment

(24)


(53)


29


55 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(438)


(1,588)


1,150



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

3,102


1,629


1,473


90 %









Financial Products Segment

234


189


45


24 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(46)


(4)


(42)



Financial Products

188


185


3


2 %









Consolidating Adjustments

(156)


(134)


(22)











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 3,134


$ 1,680


$ 1,454


87 %









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was income of $241 million, compared with income of $536 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by lower mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13) and unfavorable impacts from pension and OPEB plan costs, partially offset by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and higher investment and interest income.

  • The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a global annual effective tax rate of 21.4%, excluding discrete items. The comparative tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022 was 23.2%. The decrease from 2022 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits. In addition, the company recorded a $112 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2022


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,845


$ (809)


$ 445


$ 38


$ -


$ 6,519


$ (326)


(5 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 3,689


$ 3,535


$ 154


4 %









Latin America


587


782


(195)


(25 %)









EAME


1,129


1,373


(244)


(18 %)









Asia/Pacific


1,083


1,124


(41)


(4 %)









External Sales


6,488


6,814


(326)


(5 %)









Inter-segment


31


31


-


- %









Total Sales


$ 6,519


$ 6,845


$ (326)


(5 %)


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,535


$ 1,488


$ 47


3 %









Segment Profit Margin


23.5 %


21.7 %


1.8 pts




























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.519 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $326 million, or 5%, compared with $6.845 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro. Lower sales volume was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Decreased sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher aftermarket parts sales volume. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.535 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $47 million, or 3%, compared with $1.488 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by the profit impact from lower sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2022


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,436


$ (440)


$ 239


$ 8


$ (1)


$ 3,242


$ (194)


(6 %)


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 1,240


$ 1,364


$ (124)


(9 %)









Latin America


529


503


26


5 %









EAME


445


596


(151)


(25 %)









Asia/Pacific


939


883


56


6 %









External Sales


3,153


3,346


(193)


(6 %)









Inter-segment


89


90


(1)


(1 %)









Total Sales


$ 3,242


$ 3,436


$ (194)


(6 %)


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 600


$ 605


$ (5)


(1 %)









Segment Profit Margin


18.5 %


17.6 %


0.9 pts




























Resource Industries' total sales were $3.242 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $194 million, or 6%, compared with $3.436 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower aftermarket parts sales volume. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Resource Industries' profit was $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5 million, or 1%, compared with $605 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Favorable price realization and manufacturing costs were offset by lower sales volume, higher SG&A/R&D expenses and currency impacts. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2022


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2023


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,823


$ 561


$ 305


$ 54


$ (74)


$ 7,669


$ 846


12 %


















Sales by Application











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$ 2,247


$ 1,827


$ 420


23 %









Power Generation


1,835


1,422


413


29 %









Industrial


1,078


1,131


(53)


(5 %)









Transportation


1,428


1,288


140


11 %









External Sales


6,588


5,668


920


16 %









Inter-segment


1,081


1,155


(74)


(6 %)









Total Sales


$ 7,669


$ 6,823


$ 846


12 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,429


$ 1,177


$ 252


21 %









Segment Profit Margin


18.6 %


17.3 %


1.3 pts




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.669 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $846 million, or 12%, compared with $6.823 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
  • Industrial - Sales decreased primarily in EAME, partially offset by increased sales in Latin America and Asia/Pacific .
  • Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.429 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $252 million, or 21%, compared with $1.177 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses, currency impacts and unfavorable manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected lower freight being more than offset by increased period manufacturing costs, higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 645


$ 548


$ 97


18 %









Latin America


100


98


2


2 %









EAME


127


103


24


23 %









Asia/Pacific


109


104


5


5 %









Total Revenues


$ 981


$ 853


$ 128


15 %


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2023


Fourth
Quarter 2022


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 234


$ 189


$ 45


24 %


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $981 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $128 million, or 15%, compared with $853 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions and higher average earning assets in North America .

Financial Products' segment profit was $234 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $45 million, or 24%, compared with $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, higher average earning assets and higher net yield on average earning assets. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses.

At the end of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.79%, compared with 1.89% at the end of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $65 million for 2023, compared with $46 million for 2022. As of December 31, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables, compared with $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2022 .

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $484 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.108 billion from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 .
iii.Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, to discuss its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of five significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business, (ii) other restructuring costs, (iii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iv) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and (v) goodwill impairment in 2022. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Margin


Profit
Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes


Effective
Tax Rate


Profit


Profit per
Share
















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP


$ 3,134


18.4 %


$ 3,249


$ 587


18.1 %


$ 2,676


$ 5.28

Restructuring costs


92


0.5 %


92


27


29.3 %


65


0.13

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(97)


(26)


26.8 %


(71)


(0.14)

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


- %


-


18


- %


(18)


(0.04)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted


$ 3,226


18.9 %


$ 3,244


$ 606


18.7 %


$ 2,652


$ 5.23
















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP


$ 1,680


10.1 %


$ 2,099


$ 644


30.7 %


$ 1,454


$ 2.79

Goodwill impairment


925


5.6 %


925


36


3.9 %


889


1.71

Restructuring costs


209


1.3 %


209


59


28.2 %


150


0.29

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(606)


(124)


20.5 %


(482)


(0.93)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted


$ 2,814


17.0 %


$ 2,627


$ 615


23.4 %


$ 2,011


$ 3.86
















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP


$ 12,966


19.3 %


$ 13,050


$ 2,781


21.3 %


$ 10,335


$ 20.12

Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture


586


0.9 %


586


-


- %


586


1.14

Other restructuring costs


194


0.3 %


194


48


25.0 %


146


0.30

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(97)


(26)


26.8 %


(71)


(0.14)

Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments


-


- %


-


106


- %


(106)


(0.21)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted


$ 13,746


20.5 %


$ 13,733


$ 2,909


21.2 %


$ 10,890


$ 21.21
















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP


$ 7,904


13.3 %


$ 8,752


$ 2,067


23.6 %


$ 6,705


$ 12.64

Goodwill impairment


925


1.6 %


925


36


3.9 %


889


1.68

Restructuring costs


299


0.5 %


299


72


24.0 %


227


0.43

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses


-


- %


(606)


(124)


20.5 %


(482)


(0.91)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted


$ 9,128


15.4 %


$ 9,370


$ 2,051


21.9 %


$ 7,339


$ 13.84

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Sales and revenues:








Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 16,237


$ 15,871


$ 63,869


$ 56,574

Revenues of Financial Products

833


726


3,191


2,853

Total sales and revenues

17,070


16,597


67,060


59,427









Operating costs:








Cost of goods sold

11,016


11,614


42,767


41,350

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,756


1,479


6,371


5,651

Research and development expenses

554


401


2,108


1,814

Interest expense of Financial Products

288


188


1,030


565

Goodwill impairment charge

-


925


-


925

Other operating (income) expenses

322


310


1,818


1,218

Total operating costs

13,936


14,917


54,094


51,523









Operating profit

3,134


1,680


12,966


7,904









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126


117


511


443

Other income (expense)

241


536


595


1,291









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,249


2,099


13,050


8,752









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

587


644


2,781


2,067

Profit of consolidated companies

2,662


1,455


10,269


6,685









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

11


(1)


63


19









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,673


1,454


10,332


6,704









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


-


(3)


(1)









Profit 1

$ 2,676


$ 1,454


$ 10,335


$ 6,705

















Profit per common share

$ 5.31


$ 2.81


$ 20.24


$ 12.72

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 5.28


$ 2.79


$ 20.12


$ 12.64









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








- Basic

504.4


517.4


510.6


526.9

- Diluted 2

507.0


520.9


513.6


530.4










1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



December 31,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,978


$ 7,004

Receivables - trade and other

9,310


8,856

Receivables - finance

9,510


9,013

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,586


2,642

Inventories

16,565


16,270

Total current assets

46,949


43,785





Property, plant and equipment - net

12,680


12,028

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,238


1,265

Long-term receivables - finance

12,664


12,013

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,816


2,213

Intangible assets

564


758

Goodwill

5,308


5,288

Other assets

5,257


4,593

Total assets

$ 87,476


$ 81,943





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ -


$ 3

-- Financial Products

4,643


5,954

Accounts payable

7,906


8,689

Accrued expenses

4,958


4,080

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,757


2,313

Customer advances

1,929


1,860

Dividends payable

649


620

Other current liabilities

3,123


2,690

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,044


120

-- Financial Products

7,719


5,202

Total current liabilities

34,728


31,531





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

8,579


9,498

-- Financial Products

15,893


16,216

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,098


4,203

Other liabilities

4,675


4,604

Total liabilities

67,973


66,052





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,403


6,560

Treasury stock

(36,339)


(31,748)

Profit employed in the business

51,250


43,514

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,820)


(2,457)

Noncontrolling interests

9


22

Total shareholders' equity

19,503


15,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,476


$ 81,943

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2023


2022

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 10,332


$ 6,704

Adjustments for non-cash items:




Depreciation and amortization

2,144


2,219

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(97)


(606)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(592)


(377)

Loss on divestiture

572


-

Goodwill impairment charge

-


925

Other

375


701

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(437)


(220)

Inventories

(364)


(2,589)

Accounts payable

(754)


798

Accrued expenses

796


317

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

486


90

Customer advances

80


768

Other assets - net

(95)


(210)

Other liabilities - net

439


(754)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,885


7,766

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,597)


(1,296)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,495)


(1,303)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

781


830

Additions to finance receivables

(15,161)


(13,239)

Collections of finance receivables

14,034


13,177

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

63


57

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(75)


(88)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(4)


1

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,891


2,383

Investments in securities

(4,405)


(3,077)

Other - net

97


14

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5,871)


(2,541)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(2,563)


(2,440)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

12


51

Common shares repurchased

(4,975)


(4,230)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

8,257


6,674

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,318)


(7,728)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(1,345)


402

Other - net

-


(10)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,932)


(7,281)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(110)


(194)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)


(2,250)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,013


9,263

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,985


$ 7,013


Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)








Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 16,237


$ 16,237


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

833


-


1,020


(187)

1

Total sales and revenues

17,070


16,237


1,020


(187)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

11,016


11,018


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,756


1,557


197


2

2

Research and development expenses

554


554


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

288


-


290


(2)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

322


6


345


(29)

2

Total operating costs

13,936


13,135


832


(31)











Operating profit

3,134


3,102


188


(156)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126


126


-


-


Other income (expense)

241


322


33


(114)

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,249


3,298


221


(270)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

587


567


20


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,662


2,731


201


(270)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

11


12


-


(1)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,673


2,743


201


(271)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


(2)


-


(1)

5










Profit 6

$ 2,676


$ 2,745


$ 201


$ (270)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,871


$ 15,871


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

726


-


883


(157)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,597


15,871


883


(157)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

11,614


11,615


-


(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,479


1,285


197


(3)

2

Research and development expenses

401


401


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

188


-


188


-


Goodwill impairment charge

925


925


-


-


Other operating (income) expenses

310


16


313


(19)

2

Total operating costs

14,917


14,242


698


(23)











Operating profit

1,680


1,629


185


(134)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

117


117


-


-


Other income (expense)

536


877


-


(341)

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

2,099


2,389


185


(475)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

644


608


36


-


Profit of consolidated companies

1,455


1,781


149


(475)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

(1)


-


-


(1)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,454


1,781


149


(476)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


-


1


(1)

5










Profit 6

$ 1,454


$ 1,781


$ 148


$ (475)












1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 63,869


$ 63,869


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

3,191


-


3,927


(736)

1

Total sales and revenues

67,060


63,869


3,927


(736)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

42,767


42,776


-


(9)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,371


5,696


704


(29)

2

Research and development expenses

2,108


2,108


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,030


-


1,032


(2)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

1,818


630


1,268


(80)

2

Total operating costs

54,094


51,210


3,004


(120)











Operating profit

12,966


12,659


923


(616)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

511


511


-


-


Other income (expense)

595


340


(16)


271

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

13,050


12,488


907


(345)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,781


2,560


221


-


Profit of consolidated companies

10,269


9,928


686


(345)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

63


67


-


(4)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

10,332


9,995


686


(349)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


(4)


5


(4)

5










Profit 6

$ 10,335


$ 9,999


$ 681


$ (345)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 56,574


$ 56,574


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

2,853


-


3,376


(523)

1

Total sales and revenues

59,427


56,574


3,376


(523)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

41,350


41,356


-


(6)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,651


4,999


672


(20)

2

Research and development expenses

1,814


1,814


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

565


-


565


-


Goodwill impairment charge

925


925


-


-


Other operating (income) expenses

1,218


47


1,249


(78)

2

Total operating costs

51,523


49,141


2,486


(104)











Operating profit

7,904


7,433


890


(419)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

443


444


-


(1)

3

Other income (expense)

1,291


1,374


(26)


(57)

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

8,752


8,363


864


(475)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,067


1,858


209


-


Profit of consolidated companies

6,685


6,505


655


(475)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

19


26


-


(7)

5










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,704


6,531


655


(482)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


7


(7)

6










Profit 7

$ 6,705


$ 6,532


$ 648


$ (475)




1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,978


$ 6,106


$ 872


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,310


3,971


570


4,769

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,510


-


14,499


(4,989)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,586


4,327


341


(82)

3

Inventories

16,565


16,565


-


-


Total current assets

46,949


30,969


16,282


(302)











Property, plant and equipment - net

12,680


8,694


3,986


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,238


565


85


588

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

12,664


-


13,299


(635)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,816


3,360


148


(692)

4

Intangible assets

564


564


-


-


Goodwill

5,308


5,308


-


-


Other assets

5,257


4,218


2,082


(1,043)

5

Total assets

$ 87,476


$ 53,678


$ 35,882


$ (2,084)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,643


$ -


$ 4,643


$ -


Accounts payable

7,906


7,827


314


(235)

6,7

Accrued expenses

4,958


4,361


597


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,757


2,696


61


-


Customer advances

1,929


1,912


2


15

7

Dividends payable

649


649


-


-


Other current liabilities

3,123


2,583


647


(107)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

8,763


1,044


7,719


-


Total current liabilities

34,728


21,072


13,983


(327)











Long-term debt due after one year

24,472


8,626


15,893


(47)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,098


4,098


-


-


Other liabilities

4,675


3,806


1,607


(738)

4

Total liabilities

67,973


37,602


31,483


(1,112)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,403


6,403


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(36,339)


(36,339)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

51,250


46,783


4,457


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,820)


(783)


(1,037)


-


Noncontrolling interests

9


12


74


(77)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,503


16,076


4,399


(972)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,476


$ 53,678


$ 35,882


$ (2,084)




1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,004


$ 6,042


$ 962


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

8,856


3,710


519


4,627

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,013


-


13,902


(4,889)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,642


2,488


290


(136)

3

Inventories

16,270


16,270


-


-


Total current assets

43,785


28,510


15,673


(398)











Property, plant and equipment - net

12,028


8,186


3,842


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,265


418


339


508

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

12,013


-


12,552


(539)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,213


2,755


115


(657)

4

Intangible assets

758


758


-


-


Goodwill

5,288


5,288


-


-


Other assets

4,593


3,882


1,892


(1,181)

5

Total assets

$ 81,943


$ 49,797


$ 34,413


$ (2,267)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 5,957


$ 3


$ 5,954


$ -


Accounts payable

8,689


8,657


294


(262)

6

Accrued expenses

4,080


3,687


393


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,313


2,264


49


-


Customer advances

1,860


1,860


-


-


Dividends payable

620


620


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,690


2,215


635


(160)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

5,322


120


5,202


-


Total current liabilities

31,531


19,426


12,527


(422)











Long-term debt due after one year

25,714


9,529


16,216


(31)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

4,203


4,203


-


-


Other liabilities

4,604


3,677


1,638


(711)

4

Total liabilities

66,052


36,835


30,381


(1,164)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,560


6,560


905


(905)

9

Treasury stock

(31,748)


(31,748)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

43,514


39,435


4,068


11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,457)


(1,310)


(1,147)


-


Noncontrolling interests

22


25


206


(209)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,891


12,962


4,032


(1,103)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 81,943


$ 49,797


$ 34,413


$ (2,267)




1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)






Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 10,332


$ 9,995


$ 686


$ (349)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation and amortization

2,144


1,361


783


-


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(97)


(97)


-


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(592)


(576)


(16)


-


Loss on divestiture

572


572


-


-


Other

375


444


(577)


508

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(437)


(367)


61


(131)

2,3

Inventories

(364)


(360)


-


(4)

2

Accounts payable

(754)


(836)


41


41

2

Accrued expenses

796


690


106


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

486


474


12


-


Customer advances

80


78


2


-


Other assets - net

(95)


94


(110)


(79)

2

Other liabilities - net

439


216


118


105

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

12,885


11,688


1,106


91


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,597)


(1,624)


(22)


49

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,495)


(39)


(1,466)


10

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

781


55


781


(55)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(15,161)


-


(17,321)


2,160

3

Collections of finance receivables

14,034


-


15,634


(1,600)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


1,080


(1,080)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

63


-


63


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


10


(10)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(75)


(75)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(4)


(4)


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,891


1,642


249


-


Investments in securities

(4,405)


(3,982)


(423)


-


Other - net

97


106


(9)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5,871)


(3,921)


(1,424)


(526)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,563)


(2,563)


(425)


425

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

12


12


-


-


Common shares repurchased

(4,975)


(4,975)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(10)


-


10

4

Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days

8,257


-


8,257


-


Payments on debt> 90 days

(6,318)


(106)


(6,212)


-


Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days

(1,345)


(3)


(1,342)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,932)


(7,645)


278


435


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(110)


(60)


(50)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(28)


62


(90)


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,013


6,049


964


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,985


$ 6,111


$ 874


$ -











1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,704


$ 6,531


$ 655


$ (482)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation and amortization

2,219


1,439


780


-


Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(606)


(606)


-


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(377)


(368)


(9)


-


Goodwill impairment charge

925


925


-


-


Other

701


452


(205)


454

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(220)


(390)


143


27

2,3

Inventories

(2,589)


(2,572)


-


(17)

2

Accounts payable

798


811


82


(95)

2

Accrued expenses

317


274


43


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

90


97


(7)


-


Customer advances

768


769


(1)


-


Other assets - net

(210)


(183)


(35)


8

2

Other liabilities - net

(754)


(821)


71


(4)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

7,766


6,358


1,517


(109)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,296)


(1,279)


(20)


3

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,303)


(19)


(1,310)


26

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

830


78


764


(12)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(13,239)


-


(14,223)


984

3

Collections of finance receivables

13,177


-


14,052


(875)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


492


(492)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

57


-


57


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


9


(9)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(88)


(88)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

1


1


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

2,383


1,948


435


-


Investments in securities

(3,077)


(2,549)


(528)


-


Other - net

14


98


(84)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,541)


(1,810)


(356)


(375)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,440)


(2,440)


(475)


475

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

51


51


-


-


Common shares repurchased

(4,230)


(4,230)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(9)


-


9

4

Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days

6,674


-


6,674


-


Payments on debt> 90 days

(7,728)


(25)


(7,703)


-


Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days

402


(138)


540


-


Other - net

(10)


(10)


-


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(7,281)


(6,801)


(964)


484


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(194)


(131)


(63)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,250)


(2,384)


134


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,263


8,433


830


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,013


$ 6,049


$ 964


$ -




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.