Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Fourth-quarter 2023 sales and revenues up 3%; full-year sales and revenues up 13%

Fourth-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.28 ; adjusted profit per share of $5.23

Full-year profit per share of $20.12 ; adjusted profit per share of $21.21

Strong operating cash flow of $12.9 billion ; ended the year with $7.0 billion of enterprise cash

Returned $7.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2023





Fourth Quarter

Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share)

2023 2022

2023 2022 Sales and Revenues

$17.1 $16.6

$67.1 $59.4 Profit Per Share

$5.28 $2.79

$20.12 $12.64 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.23 $3.86

$21.21 $13.84

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2023.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.1 billion, a 3% increase compared with $16.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating profit margin was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.28, compared with $2.79 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.23, compared with fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.86 .

Full-year sales and revenues in 2023 were $67.1 billion, up 13% compared with $59.4 billion in 2022. The increase reflected favorable price realization and higher sales volume, driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Operating profit margin was 19.3% in 2023, compared with 13.3% in 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.5% in 2023, compared with 15.4% in 2022. Full-year profit was $20.12 per share in 2023, compared with profit of $12.64 per share in 2022. Adjusted profit per share in 2023 was $21.21, compared with adjusted profit per share of $13.84 in 2022.

"I'm very proud of our global team's strong performance as they achieved the best year in our 98-year history, including record full-year sales and revenues, record adjusted profit per share and record ME&T free cash flow," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby . "We remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for long-term profitable growth."

In 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs, which included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and other restructuring costs. 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a benefit for certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2022, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded a goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs related to the Rail division and other restructuring costs. 2022 adjusted profit per share also excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the full year of 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $12.9 billion . During the year, the company repurchased $5.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.6 billion . Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $7.0 billion at the end of 2023.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2022 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $17.070 billion, an increase of $473 million, or 3%, compared with $16.597 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization, higher Financial Products' segment revenues and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by lower sales volume. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased by $900 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with an increase of $700 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the three primary segments, sales were higher in Energy & Transportation and lower in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter

2022

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Fourth

Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,845

$ (809)

$ 445

$ 38

$ -

$ 6,519

$ (326)

(5 %) Resource Industries 3,436

(440)

239

8

(1)

3,242

(194)

(6 %) Energy & Transportation 6,823

561

305

54

(74)

7,669

846

12 % All Other Segment 111

5

(7)

1

6

116

5

5 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,344)

(38)

-

4

69

(1,309)

35



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 15,871

(721)

982

105

-

16,237

366

2 %































Financial Products Segment 853

-

-

-

128

981

128

15 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (127)

-

-

-

(21)

(148)

(21)



Financial Products Revenues 726

-

-

-

107

833

107

15 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 16,597

$ (721)

$ 982

$ 105

$ 107

$ 17,070

$ 473

3 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Fourth Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $ 3,689

4 %

$ 587

(25 %)

$ 1,129

(18 %)

$ 1,083

(4 %)

$ 6,488

(5 %)

$ 31

- %

$ 6,519

(5 %) Resource Industries 1,240

(9 %)

529

5 %

445

(25 %)

939

6 %

3,153

(6 %)

89

(1 %)

3,242

(6 %) Energy & Transportation 3,324

31 %

684

10 %

1,638

5 %

942

(1 %)

6,588

16 %

1,081

(6 %)

7,669

12 % All Other Segment 15

25 %

-

(100 %)

5

106 %

12

(88 %)

32

(3 %)

84

8 %

116

5 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (18)





(2)





(2)





(2)





(24)





(1,285)





(1,309)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,250

11 %

1,798

(6 %)

3,215

(7 %)

2,974

(3 %)

16,237

2 %

-

- %

16,237

2 %























































Financial Products Segment 645

18 %

100

2 %

127

23 %

109

5 %

981

15 %





- %

981

15 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (88)





(17)





(22)





(21)





(148)













(148)



Financial Products Revenues 557

17 %

83

6 %

105

21 %

88

2 %

833

15 %

-

- %

833

15 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,807

11 %

$ 1,881

(5 %)

$ 3,320

(6 %)

$ 3,062

(3 %)

$ 17,070

3 %

$ -

- %

$ 17,070

3 %























































Fourth Quarter 2022





















































Construction Industries $ 3,535





$ 782





$ 1,373





$ 1,124





$ 6,814





$ 31





$ 6,845



Resource Industries 1,364





503





596





883





3,346





90





3,436



Energy & Transportation 2,538





624





1,553





953





5,668





1,155





6,823



All Other Segment 12





2





(80)





99





33





78





111



Corporate Items and Eliminations 14





-





(3)





(1)





10





(1,354)





(1,344)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,463





1,911





3,439





3,058





15,871





-





15,871



























































Financial Products Segment 548





98





103





104





853





-





853



Corporate Items and Eliminations (73)





(20)





(16)





(18)





(127)





-





(127)



Financial Products Revenues 475





78





87





86





726





-





726



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,938





$ 1,989





$ 3,526





$ 3,144





$ 16,597





$ -





$ 16,597





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar fourth-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2022 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.134 billion, an increase of $1.454 billion, or 87%, compared with $1.680 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

Operating profit margin was 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 10.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating profit margin was 19.3% for 2023, compared with 13.3% for 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.5% for 2023, compared with 15.4% for 2022.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter

2023

Fourth Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,535

$ 1,488

$ 47

3 % Resource Industries 600

605

(5)

(1 %) Energy & Transportation 1,429

1,177

252

21 % All Other Segment (24)

(53)

29

55 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (438)

(1,588)

1,150



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,102

1,629

1,473

90 %















Financial Products Segment 234

189

45

24 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (46)

(4)

(42)



Financial Products 188

185

3

2 %















Consolidating Adjustments (156)

(134)

(22)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 3,134

$ 1,680

$ 1,454

87 %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was income of $241 million, compared with income of $536 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by lower mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13) and unfavorable impacts from pension and OPEB plan costs, partially offset by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and higher investment and interest income.





The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected a global annual effective tax rate of 21.4%, excluding discrete items. The comparative tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022 was 23.2%. The decrease from 2022 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits. In addition, the company recorded a $112 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,845

$ (809)

$ 445

$ 38

$ -

$ 6,519

$ (326)

(5 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,689

$ 3,535

$ 154

4 %















Latin America

587

782

(195)

(25 %)















EAME

1,129

1,373

(244)

(18 %)















Asia/Pacific

1,083

1,124

(41)

(4 %)















External Sales

6,488

6,814

(326)

(5 %)















Inter-segment

31

31

-

- %















Total Sales

$ 6,519

$ 6,845

$ (326)

(5 %)

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,535

$ 1,488

$ 47

3 %















Segment Profit Margin

23.5 %

21.7 %

1.8 pts























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.519 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $326 million, or 5%, compared with $6.845 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with an increase during the fourth quarter of 2022.

In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In EAME, sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro. Lower sales volume was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Decreased sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by higher aftermarket parts sales volume. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.535 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $47 million, or 3%, compared with $1.488 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by the profit impact from lower sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 3,436

$ (440)

$ 239

$ 8

$ (1)

$ 3,242

$ (194)

(6 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,240

$ 1,364

$ (124)

(9 %)















Latin America

529

503

26

5 %















EAME

445

596

(151)

(25 %)















Asia/Pacific

939

883

56

6 %















External Sales

3,153

3,346

(193)

(6 %)















Inter-segment

89

90

(1)

(1 %)















Total Sales

$ 3,242

$ 3,436

$ (194)

(6 %)

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 600

$ 605

$ (5)

(1 %)















Segment Profit Margin

18.5 %

17.6 %

0.9 pts























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.242 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $194 million, or 6%, compared with $3.436 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. The decrease in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower aftermarket parts sales volume. Dealer inventory increased during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Resource Industries' profit was $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5 million, or 1%, compared with $605 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Favorable price realization and manufacturing costs were offset by lower sales volume, higher SG&A/R&D expenses and currency impacts. Favorable manufacturing costs largely reflected lower freight. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,823

$ 561

$ 305

$ 54

$ (74)

$ 7,669

$ 846

12 %

































Sales by Application



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 2,247

$ 1,827

$ 420

23 %















Power Generation

1,835

1,422

413

29 %















Industrial

1,078

1,131

(53)

(5 %)















Transportation

1,428

1,288

140

11 %















External Sales

6,588

5,668

920

16 %















Inter-segment

1,081

1,155

(74)

(6 %)















Total Sales

$ 7,669

$ 6,823

$ 846

12 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,429

$ 1,177

$ 252

21 %















Segment Profit Margin

18.6 %

17.3 %

1.3 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.669 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $846 million, or 12%, compared with $6.823 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications except Industrial. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications.

Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.

Industrial - Sales decreased primarily in EAME, partially offset by increased sales in Latin America and Asia/Pacific .

Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.429 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $252 million, or 21%, compared with $1.177 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses, currency impacts and unfavorable manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected lower freight being more than offset by increased period manufacturing costs, higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2023 than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 645

$ 548

$ 97

18 %















Latin America

100

98

2

2 %















EAME

127

103

24

23 %















Asia/Pacific

109

104

5

5 %















Total Revenues

$ 981

$ 853

$ 128

15 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2023

Fourth

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 234

$ 189

$ 45

24 %



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $981 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $128 million, or 15%, compared with $853 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions and higher average earning assets in North America .

Financial Products' segment profit was $234 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $45 million, or 24%, compared with $189 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, higher average earning assets and higher net yield on average earning assets. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses.

At the end of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.79%, compared with 1.89% at the end of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $65 million for 2023, compared with $46 million for 2022. As of December 31, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables, compared with $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2022 .

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $484 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.108 billion from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division.

Notes

i.Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii.Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 .

iii.Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.

iv.Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v.Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, to discuss its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx .

About Caterpillar

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of five significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business, (ii) other restructuring costs, (iii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iv) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and (v) goodwill impairment in 2022. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,134

18.4 %

$ 3,249

$ 587

18.1 %

$ 2,676

$ 5.28 Restructuring costs

92

0.5 %

92

27

29.3 %

65

0.13 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

-

- %

(97)

(26)

26.8 %

(71)

(0.14) Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

-

- %

-

18

- %

(18)

(0.04) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,226

18.9 %

$ 3,244

$ 606

18.7 %

$ 2,652

$ 5.23





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,680

10.1 %

$ 2,099

$ 644

30.7 %

$ 1,454

$ 2.79 Goodwill impairment

925

5.6 %

925

36

3.9 %

889

1.71 Restructuring costs

209

1.3 %

209

59

28.2 %

150

0.29 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

-

- %

(606)

(124)

20.5 %

(482)

(0.93) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted

$ 2,814

17.0 %

$ 2,627

$ 615

23.4 %

$ 2,011

$ 3.86





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 12,966

19.3 %

$ 13,050

$ 2,781

21.3 %

$ 10,335

$ 20.12 Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

0.9 %

586

-

- %

586

1.14 Other restructuring costs

194

0.3 %

194

48

25.0 %

146

0.30 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

-

- %

(97)

(26)

26.8 %

(71)

(0.14) Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

-

- %

-

106

- %

(106)

(0.21) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 13,746

20.5 %

$ 13,733

$ 2,909

21.2 %

$ 10,890

$ 21.21





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$ 7,904

13.3 %

$ 8,752

$ 2,067

23.6 %

$ 6,705

$ 12.64 Goodwill impairment

925

1.6 %

925

36

3.9 %

889

1.68 Restructuring costs

299

0.5 %

299

72

24.0 %

227

0.43 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

-

- %

(606)

(124)

20.5 %

(482)

(0.91) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Adjusted

$ 9,128

15.4 %

$ 9,370

$ 2,051

21.9 %

$ 7,339

$ 13.84

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,237

$ 15,871

$ 63,869

$ 56,574 Revenues of Financial Products 833

726

3,191

2,853 Total sales and revenues 17,070

16,597

67,060

59,427















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 11,016

11,614

42,767

41,350 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,756

1,479

6,371

5,651 Research and development expenses 554

401

2,108

1,814 Interest expense of Financial Products 288

188

1,030

565 Goodwill impairment charge -

925

-

925 Other operating (income) expenses 322

310

1,818

1,218 Total operating costs 13,936

14,917

54,094

51,523















Operating profit 3,134

1,680

12,966

7,904















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 126

117

511

443 Other income (expense) 241

536

595

1,291















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,249

2,099

13,050

8,752















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 587

644

2,781

2,067 Profit of consolidated companies 2,662

1,455

10,269

6,685















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 11

(1)

63

19















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,673

1,454

10,332

6,704















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

-

(3)

(1)















Profit 1 $ 2,676

$ 1,454

$ 10,335

$ 6,705































Profit per common share $ 5.31

$ 2.81

$ 20.24

$ 12.72 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 5.28

$ 2.79

$ 20.12

$ 12.64















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













- Basic 504.4

517.4

510.6

526.9 - Diluted 2 507.0

520.9

513.6

530.4



















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,978

$ 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,310

8,856 Receivables - finance 9,510

9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,586

2,642 Inventories 16,565

16,270 Total current assets 46,949

43,785







Property, plant and equipment - net 12,680

12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,238

1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 12,664

12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,816

2,213 Intangible assets 564

758 Goodwill 5,308

5,288 Other assets 5,257

4,593 Total assets $ 87,476

$ 81,943







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ -

$ 3 -- Financial Products 4,643

5,954 Accounts payable 7,906

8,689 Accrued expenses 4,958

4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,757

2,313 Customer advances 1,929

1,860 Dividends payable 649

620 Other current liabilities 3,123

2,690 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,044

120 -- Financial Products 7,719

5,202 Total current liabilities 34,728

31,531







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,579

9,498 -- Financial Products 15,893

16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,098

4,203 Other liabilities 4,675

4,604 Total liabilities 67,973

66,052







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,403

6,560 Treasury stock (36,339)

(31,748) Profit employed in the business 51,250

43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,820)

(2,457) Noncontrolling interests 9

22 Total shareholders' equity 19,503

15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,476

$ 81,943

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 10,332

$ 6,704 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 2,144

2,219 Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (97)

(606) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (592)

(377) Loss on divestiture 572

- Goodwill impairment charge -

925 Other 375

701 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables - trade and other (437)

(220) Inventories (364)

(2,589) Accounts payable (754)

798 Accrued expenses 796

317 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 486

90 Customer advances 80

768 Other assets - net (95)

(210) Other liabilities - net 439

(754) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 12,885

7,766 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,597)

(1,296) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,495)

(1,303) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 781

830 Additions to finance receivables (15,161)

(13,239) Collections of finance receivables 14,034

13,177 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 63

57 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (75)

(88) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (4)

1 Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,891

2,383 Investments in securities (4,405)

(3,077) Other - net 97

14 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,871)

(2,541) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (2,563)

(2,440) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 12

51 Common shares repurchased (4,975)

(4,230) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 8,257

6,674 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (6,318)

(7,728) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (1,345)

402 Other - net -

(10) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (6,932)

(7,281) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (110)

(194) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28)

(2,250) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,985

$ 7,013



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)













Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,237

$ 16,237

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 833

-

1,020

(187) 1 Total sales and revenues 17,070

16,237

1,020

(187)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 11,016

11,018

-

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,756

1,557

197

2 2 Research and development expenses 554

554

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 288

-

290

(2) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 322

6

345

(29) 2 Total operating costs 13,936

13,135

832

(31)



















Operating profit 3,134

3,102

188

(156)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 126

126

-

-

Other income (expense) 241

322

33

(114) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,249

3,298

221

(270)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 587

567

20

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,662

2,731

201

(270)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 11

12

-

(1) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,673

2,743

201

(271)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(2)

-

(1) 5

















Profit 6 $ 2,676

$ 2,745

$ 201

$ (270)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,871

$ 15,871

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 726

-

883

(157) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,597

15,871

883

(157)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 11,614

11,615

-

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,479

1,285

197

(3) 2 Research and development expenses 401

401

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 188

-

188

-

Goodwill impairment charge 925

925

-

-

Other operating (income) expenses 310

16

313

(19) 2 Total operating costs 14,917

14,242

698

(23)



















Operating profit 1,680

1,629

185

(134)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 117

117

-

-

Other income (expense) 536

877

-

(341) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,099

2,389

185

(475)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 644

608

36

-

Profit of consolidated companies 1,455

1,781

149

(475)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies (1)

-

-

(1) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,454

1,781

149

(476)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -

-

1

(1) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,454

$ 1,781

$ 148

$ (475)























1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 63,869

$ 63,869

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 3,191

-

3,927

(736) 1 Total sales and revenues 67,060

63,869

3,927

(736)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 42,767

42,776

-

(9) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,371

5,696

704

(29) 2 Research and development expenses 2,108

2,108

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,030

-

1,032

(2) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 1,818

630

1,268

(80) 2 Total operating costs 54,094

51,210

3,004

(120)



















Operating profit 12,966

12,659

923

(616)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 511

511

-

-

Other income (expense) 595

340

(16)

271 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 13,050

12,488

907

(345)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,781

2,560

221

-

Profit of consolidated companies 10,269

9,928

686

(345)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 63

67

-

(4) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 10,332

9,995

686

(349)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(4)

5

(4) 5

















Profit 6 $ 10,335

$ 9,999

$ 681

$ (345)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 56,574

$ 56,574

$ -

$ -

Revenues of Financial Products 2,853

-

3,376

(523) 1 Total sales and revenues 59,427

56,574

3,376

(523)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 41,350

41,356

-

(6) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,651

4,999

672

(20) 2 Research and development expenses 1,814

1,814

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 565

-

565

-

Goodwill impairment charge 925

925

-

-

Other operating (income) expenses 1,218

47

1,249

(78) 2 Total operating costs 51,523

49,141

2,486

(104)



















Operating profit 7,904

7,433

890

(419)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 443

444

-

(1) 3 Other income (expense) 1,291

1,374

(26)

(57) 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 8,752

8,363

864

(475)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,067

1,858

209

-

Profit of consolidated companies 6,685

6,505

655

(475)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 19

26

-

(7) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 6,704

6,531

655

(482)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

7

(7) 6

















Profit 7 $ 6,705

$ 6,532

$ 648

$ (475)







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,978

$ 6,106

$ 872

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 9,310

3,971

570

4,769 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,510

-

14,499

(4,989) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,586

4,327

341

(82) 3 Inventories 16,565

16,565

-

-

Total current assets 46,949

30,969

16,282

(302)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 12,680

8,694

3,986

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,238

565

85

588 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 12,664

-

13,299

(635) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,816

3,360

148

(692) 4 Intangible assets 564

564

-

-

Goodwill 5,308

5,308

-

-

Other assets 5,257

4,218

2,082

(1,043) 5 Total assets $ 87,476

$ 53,678

$ 35,882

$ (2,084)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,643

$ -

$ 4,643

$ -

Accounts payable 7,906

7,827

314

(235) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,958

4,361

597

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,757

2,696

61

-

Customer advances 1,929

1,912

2

15 7 Dividends payable 649

649

-

-

Other current liabilities 3,123

2,583

647

(107) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 8,763

1,044

7,719

-

Total current liabilities 34,728

21,072

13,983

(327)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,472

8,626

15,893

(47) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,098

4,098

-

-

Other liabilities 4,675

3,806

1,607

(738) 4 Total liabilities 67,973

37,602

31,483

(1,112)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,403

6,403

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (36,339)

(36,339)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 51,250

46,783

4,457

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,820)

(783)

(1,037)

-

Noncontrolling interests 9

12

74

(77) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,503

16,076

4,399

(972)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,476

$ 53,678

$ 35,882

$ (2,084)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,004

$ 6,042

$ 962

$ -

Receivables - trade and other 8,856

3,710

519

4,627 1,2 Receivables - finance 9,013

-

13,902

(4,889) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,642

2,488

290

(136) 3 Inventories 16,270

16,270

-

-

Total current assets 43,785

28,510

15,673

(398)



















Property, plant and equipment - net 12,028

8,186

3,842

-

Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,265

418

339

508 1,2 Long-term receivables - finance 12,013

-

12,552

(539) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,213

2,755

115

(657) 4 Intangible assets 758

758

-

-

Goodwill 5,288

5,288

-

-

Other assets 4,593

3,882

1,892

(1,181) 5 Total assets $ 81,943

$ 49,797

$ 34,413

$ (2,267)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,957

$ 3

$ 5,954

$ -

Accounts payable 8,689

8,657

294

(262) 6 Accrued expenses 4,080

3,687

393

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,313

2,264

49

-

Customer advances 1,860

1,860

-

-

Dividends payable 620

620

-

-

Other current liabilities 2,690

2,215

635

(160) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 5,322

120

5,202

-

Total current liabilities 31,531

19,426

12,527

(422)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,714

9,529

16,216

(31) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,203

4,203

-

-

Other liabilities 4,604

3,677

1,638

(711) 4 Total liabilities 66,052

36,835

30,381

(1,164)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,560

6,560

905

(905) 9 Treasury stock (31,748)

(31,748)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 43,514

39,435

4,068

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,457)

(1,310)

(1,147)

-

Noncontrolling interests 22

25

206

(209) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,891

12,962

4,032

(1,103)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,943

$ 49,797

$ 34,413

$ (2,267)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)









Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 10,332

$ 9,995

$ 686

$ (349) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 2,144

1,361

783

-

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (97)

(97)

-

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (592)

(576)

(16)

-

Loss on divestiture 572

572

-

-

Other 375

444

(577)

508 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (437)

(367)

61

(131) 2,3 Inventories (364)

(360)

-

(4) 2 Accounts payable (754)

(836)

41

41 2 Accrued expenses 796

690

106

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 486

474

12

-

Customer advances 80

78

2

-

Other assets - net (95)

94

(110)

(79) 2 Other liabilities - net 439

216

118

105 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 12,885

11,688

1,106

91

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,597)

(1,624)

(22)

49 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,495)

(39)

(1,466)

10 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 781

55

781

(55) 2 Additions to finance receivables (15,161)

-

(17,321)

2,160 3 Collections of finance receivables 14,034

-

15,634

(1,600) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

1,080

(1,080) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 63

-

63

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

10

(10) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (75)

(75)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (4)

(4)

-

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 1,891

1,642

249

-

Investments in securities (4,405)

(3,982)

(423)

-

Other - net 97

106

(9)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,871)

(3,921)

(1,424)

(526)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,563)

(2,563)

(425)

425 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 12

12

-

-

Common shares repurchased (4,975)

(4,975)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(10)

-

10 4 Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days 8,257

-

8,257

-

Payments on debt> 90 days (6,318)

(106)

(6,212)

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (1,345)

(3)

(1,342)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (6,932)

(7,645)

278

435

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (110)

(60)

(50)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (28)

62

(90)

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

6,049

964

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,985

$ 6,111

$ 874

$ -





















1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 6,704

$ 6,531

$ 655

$ (482) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 2,219

1,439

780

-

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (606)

(606)

-

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (377)

(368)

(9)

-

Goodwill impairment charge 925

925

-

-

Other 701

452

(205)

454 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables - trade and other (220)

(390)

143

27 2,3 Inventories (2,589)

(2,572)

-

(17) 2 Accounts payable 798

811

82

(95) 2 Accrued expenses 317

274

43

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 90

97

(7)

-

Customer advances 768

769

(1)

-

Other assets - net (210)

(183)

(35)

8 2 Other liabilities - net (754)

(821)

71

(4) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 7,766

6,358

1,517

(109)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,296)

(1,279)

(20)

3 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,303)

(19)

(1,310)

26 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 830

78

764

(12) 2 Additions to finance receivables (13,239)

-

(14,223)

984 3 Collections of finance receivables 13,177

-

14,052

(875) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

492

(492) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 57

-

57

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

9

(9) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (88)

(88)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

1

-

-

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 2,383

1,948

435

-

Investments in securities (3,077)

(2,549)

(528)

-

Other - net 14

98

(84)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,541)

(1,810)

(356)

(375)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,440)

(2,440)

(475)

475 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 51

51

-

-

Common shares repurchased (4,230)

(4,230)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(9)

-

9 4 Proceeds from debt issued> 90 days 6,674

-

6,674

-

Payments on debt> 90 days (7,728)

(25)

(7,703)

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days 402

(138)

540

-

Other - net (10)

(10)

-

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (7,281)

(6,801)

(964)

484

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (194)

(131)

(63)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,250)

(2,384)

134

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

8,433

830

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,013

$ 6,049

$ 964

$ -







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.