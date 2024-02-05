Imprint Fuels Growth With New Debt Facility

Strategic Collaboration with Silicon Valley Bank and Atalaya Capital Management further scales Balance Sheet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Imprint, the leading provider of modern co-branded credit cards for great brands, fuels growth with a strategic new funding facility. This facility, established in collaboration with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, and Atalaya Capital Management, further scales the balance sheet and powers the ability to grow our business.

"The strength of Imprint's partnerships and ability to develop and launch programs that meet the needs of leading brands underscores their leadership in this space. Our participation in the Master Trust reflects our confidence in Imprint's strategic direction and its commitment to delivering a superior cardholder experience," said Brian Foley, Market Manager of Silicon Valley Bank.

"Atalaya is excited to continue our partnership with Imprint, across multiple facilities, to support its growth. Imprint has built a strong platform that backs both businesses it partners with and consumers who have access to beneficial card programs," said James Intermont, Managing Director at Atalaya Capital Management.

This strategic funding fuels Imprint's ambitious growth plans, optimizes capital costs and reinforces its position as the go-to partner for great brands seeking customer-centric loyalty solutions.

"This successful transaction marks a significant milestone in Imprint's journey," said Daragh Murphy, Imprint's CEO. "With a strong financial foundation and a clear vision for the future, we're confident in our ability to continue revolutionizing the co-branded credit card landscape and delivering exceptional value to great brands and their loyal customers."

About Imprint

Imprint is a modern co-branded credit card issuer that provides the world's biggest brands with co-branded credit card programs that significantly increase customer loyalty. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is the modern, stable alternative to legacy banks. For more information about Imprint, please visit www.imprint.co.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes - financial assets, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City, has approximately $10 billion in assets under management and has invested approximately $17+ billion since inception.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial and private banking to individuals and companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA ), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com

Media Contact:

Justin Mauldin

Salient PR

achievemore@salientpr.com

737-234-0936

SOURCE: Imprint

