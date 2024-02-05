The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 02 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 02 February 2024 86.58p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.96p per ordinary share

05 February 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45