

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Macerich Co. (MAC) announced that Jackson Hsieh will take over as president and chief executive officer on March 1, 2024, following Thomas O'Hern's retirement, after 30 years with the company.



O'Hern is set to stay on as an advisor to Macerich until June 30, 2024, to facilitate a smooth transition.



Hsieh has previously served as president & CEO of Spirit Realty Capital, overseeing its merger with Realty Income Corp.



Alongside O'Hern's retirement, President Edward Coppola will also be stepping down from the company.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken