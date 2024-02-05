Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.02.2024 | 15:02
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSC Leasing Expands Leadership Team

Sam Corey Takes Role as CSC President and Chief Investment Officer

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / CSC Leasing Company completed several promotions and expanded its leadership team. Following these personnel moves:

  • Sam Corey will serve as president and chief investment officer
  • Will Forston will serve as CFO
  • Bert Short will serve as chief operating officer
  • John Perrin will serve as vice chairman of CSC and remain an active member of CSC's advisory board and the investment committee.
  • Dave Bosher will serve as chairman of CSC's advisory board and remain an active member of the investment committee.

Additional members of the leadership team will continue in their current roles, including John Corey as co-founder and CEO, Tom Cottrell as co-founder and senior vice president, Rawleigh Taylor as chief revenue officer, Mason Corey as vice president of asset management, and Katie DeFebo as director of operations and procurement.

"I am extremely proud of CSC's sustained growth and the strength of its partnerships with entrepreneurs," John Corey said. "I stand among a team of exceptional leaders that guide our operations and the firm's enduring culture, which is the backbone of our longstanding client relationships."

Contact Information

Melanie Pontier
Marketing Director
mpontier@cscleasing.com
703-864-8639

SOURCE: CSC Leasing

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.