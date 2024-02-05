

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound touched 1.2552 against the dollar, its lowest level since December 13.



The pound reached as low as 186.55 against the yen.



The pound weakened to a 6-day low of 0.8562 against the euro and a 4-day low of 1.0913 against the franc, from an early high of 0.8526 and a 1-week high of 1.0975, respectively.



The currency is poised to challenge support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.06 against the franc, 1.24 against the greenback and 180.00 against the yen.



