KeyBank Relocates Meridian Branch to West Chinden Boulevard

Ribbon cutting celebration includes donation to local nonprofit

MERIDIAN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / KeyBank cut the ribbon on a new full-service branch in Meridian, Idaho on February 2 and the celebration included a donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County. The new "Spurwing" branch is located at 3513 West Chinden Boulevard and replaces the former East Chinden Boulevard branch.

As part of the ribbon cutting, KeyBank donated $3,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County in support of their programs and mission to empower all young people, especially those in need.

"We are excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to deepen the strong relationships we have in the Meridian community," said Scott Schlange, KeyBank Idaho market president. "This new facility is designed as a financial wellness center for customers and is another way KeyBank is investing in Idaho. We encourage our neighbors, clients and community partners to stop by and visit the new branch."

In addition to high-touch banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch offers full-service banking capabilities, features digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and complimentary parking.

"KeyBank's new branch in Meridian is uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Lacy Baker, Spurwing branch manager. "We are excited to bring this more consultative approach to clients and demonstrate our commitment to helping them move forward on their financial journey."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

