Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Confirms No Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / At the request of CIRO, Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy"or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity and decrease in share price.

