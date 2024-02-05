Anzeige
Montag, 05.02.2024
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
WKN: A3DRXM | ISIN: CA8974711084 | Ticker-Symbol: VJ3
Tradegate
02.02.24
20:56 Uhr
0,492 Euro
+0,068
+16,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.02.2024 | 15:26
Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Confirms No Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / At the request of CIRO, Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy"or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity and decrease in share price.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
rana@ranavig.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
