

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced Monday the appointment of Sean Denham as an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO Ryan Hicke. Denham's employment will begin on March 18, 2024.



Denham's appointment as CFO will be effective on the day following the resignation of current CFO Dennis McGonigle, whose departure plans were announced by SEI in July 2023.



SEI currently expects McGonigle's resignation to be effective on the day of the filing of the company's first-quarter 2024 Form 10-Q.



Denham succeeds McGonigle, who has served in a number of different roles and leadership positions at SEI for nearly 40 years.



Upon his appointment, Denham will be responsible for leading finance and accounting, corporate controllership, business management, enterprise risk management, and investor relations functions, as well as administering the internal audit function.



Denham brings deep experience from advising C-suite executives at Fortune 500 corporations in connection with their most mission critical issues in the areas of accounting, audit, advisory services, risk management, and mergers and acquisitions.



He began his career in audit and M&A with stints at Ernst & Young and Amper, Politziner & Mattia. For the last 20 years, Denham has served in various leadership roles at Grant Thornton, most recently as regional managing partner for the Atlantic Coast, National Audit growth leader, and the national Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) leader.



