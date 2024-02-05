Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
[05.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,848,251.00
|USD
|0
|51,393,885.64
|6.5485
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,270,134.24
|5.5976
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,797,817.96
|8.8052
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,484,122.38
|7.7945