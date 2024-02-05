Iodine Software Introduces AwareUM, a New Solution That Helps Hospitals Streamline Utilization Management and Strengthen Revenue Integrity

Built on Iodine's industry-leading CognitiveML engine, AwareUM emulates clinical thinking to improve productivity and meet medical necessity requirements

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Iodine Software, a leading healthcare enterprise AI software company, today announced the launch of AwareUM, its newest software solution that helps hospitals streamline their utilization management programs. This launch highlights Iodine's prowess in harnessing artificial intelligence to augment scarce clinical resources, streamlining workflows that were once considered resistant to automation due to the indispensable role of clinical, human judgment.

"The debut of AwareUM reaffirms Iodine's position at the forefront of innovation, signaling the evolution of our business to empower the nation's leading health systems in navigating the entire clinical revenue cycle," said William Chan, co-founder and CEO of Iodine. "Building on Iodine's trailblazing role in the CDI domain, AwareUM will transform utilization management, propelling hospitals towards heightened productivity and efficiency. As a combined suite of solutions, AwareCDI and AwareUM will bridge the gap in communication between CDI and UM teams, empowering them to master the mid-revenue cycle by capturing accurate and thorough documentation, driving efficient workflows, and strengthening revenue integrity."

AwareUM is powered by Iodine's AI engine CognitiveML, with nearly 10 years of experience driving accurate clinical predictions from a rich dataset of 1.5 billion medical concepts and millions of patient admissions. By intelligently analyzing all clinical data and documentation in the medical record, AwareUM prioritizes cases for review at the right time and provides transparency and reasoning behind predictions, which enables the capture of correct patient status, streamlines the review process and puts key data at the reviewers' fingertips. Additionally, AwareUM provides a dedicated hub for all UM work and helps teams communicate effectively with payers to establish medical necessity. AwareUM enables clinicians to work at the top of their license, automating important processes and improving overall efficiency.

AwareUM is already deployed in many top U.S. health systems with proven results: "AwareUM has transformed our approach to utilization reviews and allowed our nurses to focus more on understanding the patient's needs by reducing the amount of time required for administrative tasks. With AwareUM, pertinent documentation and patient information is easily obtained, which has cut our review time by half. In addition, the case prioritization capabilities have helped us identify high-opportunity cases that need to be reviewed first, which has improved our observation rates significantly," said Sarah Horner, Director of Case Management at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

With significant expertise across the clinical revenue cycle, in addition to AwareUM, Iodine's AwareCDI solution has helped more than 900 hospitals capture more than $1.5 billion in earned revenue through more efficient clinical documentation improvement (CDI). Together, AwareUM and AwareCDI streamline revenue cycle management operations, improving reimbursement and enabling providers to focus on the delivery of high-quality, patient-centric care.

For more information, visit www.iodinesoftware.com/aware-um

About Iodine Software

Iodine is an enterprise AI company that builds transformative technologies to help healthcare organizations realize the full value of the care provided. Across the clinical revenue cycle, Iodine's solutions automate complex clinical tasks, create efficiencies and maximize revenue. The company's powerful, predictive AI/ML engine emulates the judgment of clinicians by interpreting raw clinical data to generate real-time, highly focused, predictive insights. Clinicians and hospital administrators can leverage these insights to dramatically augment the management of care delivery - facilitating critical decisions, scaling clinical workforces through automation, and improving the financial position of health systems. For more information, please visit iodinesoftware.com.

