Kids Go Electric at the DC Auto Show: Pepco Teams Up With WowWheelz for a Green Future in Fun-Filled Ride & Drive Event

This year's DC Auto Show was phenomenal! The kids had the chance to experience electric vehicles and electrification firsthand. Working alongside our partner wowwheelz, the dynamic Ride & Drive event provides an engaging environment to teach children about the importance of clean energy sources and how they can do their part in creating a greener tomorrow.

This showstopping event not only shared the benefits of EVs but gave the young drivers the chance to develop their coordination, independence, and confidence!

Pepco was proud to once again be a sponsor at the Washington D.C. Auto Show for a fifth year. The District's premier annual auto show is held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and offers car enthusiasts a chance to see hundreds of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EV), from the world's top manufacturers.

