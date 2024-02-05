MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) PingSafe, ushering in a new era of cloud security which it is in pole position to lead.

"Most of today's cyber attacks start with endpoints and identities, and security teams can't stop them without comprehensive visibility across all vectors. CNAPP alone can't provide this," said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. "With the acquisition of PingSafe, SentinelOne is redefining what cloud security means by combining its AI-powered workload protection and Singularity Data Lake with a comprehensive CNAPP to create a unified security platform that protects the entire enterprise."

Cloud Security Reimagined

The acquisition of PingSafe is a transformative move that will enable SentinelOne to grow the value and security it offers to customers. When integrated into the Singularity Platform, PingSafe's differentiated capabilities will give SentinelOne a leading cloud security solution across agentless CNAPP and agent-based threat protection for workloads and cloud storage.

"The acquisition of PingSafe is a strong one, further solidifying SentinelOne's technology base while also allowing it to expand the reach of its unified security approach further," notes Steve McDowell, Chief Analyst at NAND Research. "This is another example of SentinelOne continuing to execute its strategic initiatives in the face of a challenging competitive landscape."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release relates to the acquisition of PingSafe by SentinelOne, Inc. ("SentinelOne," "our," "we," or "us"). This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated financial and business impact of the acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, and the expected synergies from the transaction. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the acquisition on our operating results and business; our ability to retain key personnel due to the transaction; our ability to maintain relationships with customers, vendors and other business partners; risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations; our ability to successfully integrate PingSafe's operations; diversion of management's time on the integration of PingSafe; our ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the acquisition and realize expected benefits and synergies; our ability to compete effectively, including in response to actions our competitors may take following the acquisition; and the effects of geopolitical conflicts around the world.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 and other filings and reports we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-K that will be filed for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. Moreover, we operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the acquisition, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or our management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne's Singularity Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

