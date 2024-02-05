Creamsource Evolves Flagship Series with Vortex Softs and Vortex24

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Creamsource, maker of artisan LED lighting for film and television, announces today the exciting expansion of its Vortex flagship line. The evolution signifies a diversification in Vortex offerings both in function and scale. Introducing a creative complement to the trusted Vortex8 and Vortex4 hard panels, the new Vortex8 Soft (V8S) and Vortex4 Soft (V4S), are high output soft panels designed with the same RRGBBW colour engine, build-quality, and user interface that lighting professionals have grown to love. When size matters, on-set the Vortex24 is a welcome addition to the lighting professional's arsenal, providing 1950W of firepower with a 20° beam angle. Its 24-pixel zones allow for maximum resolution and creative control for the most complex lighting effects. These latest innovations underscore Creamsource's commitment to providing high-quality, versatile lighting solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of filmmakers, studios, and production companies worldwide.

Creamsource Vortex8 Soft

Vortex Softs: Meet Your Match

The Vortex8 Soft and Vortex4 Soft panels were developed with a deep understanding that having the right tool for the job is paramount. The Vortex Softs are optimised for maximum efficiency and performance as a native soft light solution, delivering beautiful full-spectrum soft light with high output right out of the box.

KEY FEATURES

High Output Soft Light: Dedicated soft light source that marries efficiency with 650W (V8S) or 325W (V4S) of output, allowing for both flat panel diffuser and open-face configurations.

Customisable Arrays: Vortex Softs can be mixed with Vortex8 and Vortex4 hard panels - using LNX, Creamsource Multi Yokes, and other mounting systems - to create scalable and diverse arrays, such as checkerboard Creamsource Hard/Soft patterns, for on-the-fly virtual focus adjustment.

Balanced Lighting: This mix-and-match capability enables a fine balance between intensity and softness, enhancing dynamic controls to achieve the desired lighting effect for any scene.

Versatile Use Cases: Suitable for various applications including space-constrained studio work or for outdoor broadcasts and news. A 48V DC power input means you can pull the plug and go battery powered when on location, and an IP65 rating ensures you'll stay lit even when the storms roll in.

CreamOS Integration: Shares CreamOS with other Vortex products, enabling consistent control and easy integration into existing lighting rigs.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Photometrics V8S: 58,200lumens. 2,340lux @ 3m (5600K, Open Face)

58,200lumens. 2,340lux @ 3m (5600K, Open Face) Photometrics V4S: 29,100lumens. 1,180lux @ 3m (5600K, Open Face)

29,100lumens. 1,180lux @ 3m (5600K, Open Face) Beam Angle: 110° (Half Peak Angle)

110° (Half Peak Angle) Light Source: RRGBBW (red+deep red, green, blue+royal blue, white)

Creamsource Vortex4 Soft

Vortex24: A Triple Threat

The Vortex24, developed in response to customer feedback for a larger, punchy lighting solution, maintains the high-quality standards synonymous with the Vortex8 while offering triple the output and greater coverage. This larger form factor simplifies rigging and reduces the need for multiple units when rigging to an Elevated Work Platform (EWP) or Condor, while offering the power and precision needed for intricate image-based lighting scenarios.

KEY FEATURES

Pixel Precision: Features 24 directional pixel zones for nuanced lighting effects, allowing complex simulations like fire and motion with smooth dimming across all intensities, all while maintaining colour accuracy and preventing drift.

Powerfully Efficient: Draws 1950W power, suitable for standard circuits and includes a 'House Power' setting for 15A circuit operation.

Compact Design: Built-in ballast facilitating easier storage on carts and integration into truck packages.

Networking Simplicity: Equipped with dual Ethernet ports with a built-in Gigabit switch, enabling single-cable runs and daisy-chaining of units for efficient light array management and simpler control with protocols like sACN.

Quick Adjustments: The Vortex24 enables swift swaps of diffusers and accessories with a front latch system and includes a medium flat diffuser for immediate light softening, enhancing setup versatility without the need for extra purchases.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Photometrics: 90,000lumens. 27,560lux @ 3m (5600K, Naked)

90,000lumens. 27,560lux @ 3m (5600K, Naked) Beam Angle: 20° (Half Peak Angle)

20° (Half Peak Angle) Weight & Size: 53.5kg / 117.9lb, 1333 x 971 x 258mm / 52.5" x 38.2" x 10.2" (including yoke)

53.5kg / 117.9lb, 1333 x 971 x 258mm / 52.5" x 38.2" x 10.2" (including yoke) Light Source: RRGBBW (red+deep red, green, blue+royal blue, white)

Preliminary specifications for Vortex Softs and Vortex24.

Creamsource Vortex24

Vortex Ecosystem: Plug and Play

The Vortex Ecosystem isn't just about advanced lighting fixtures; it's a full suite of solutions designed to integrate seamlessly. With the addition of the LNX mounting system and versatile multi yokes like the 2Up and 3Up, setup is completely streamlined. CreamOS unifies the user experience, while the IP65-rated weatherproof design ensures durability. Gaffers, Lighting Console Programmers, and filmmakers alike can enjoy freedom with diverse lighting options and controls, all reinforced with a 5-year warranty for long-term value.

Creamsource CEO Tama Berkeljon spoke to the Vortex evolution, sharing, "We're committed to delivering a familiar and user-friendly workflow at the quality our community expects. Our Vortex ecosystem is designed to be fuss-free, enabling filmmakers to concentrate on what they do best: creating."

Central to the Vortex Ecosystem is the advanced Creamsource Colour Management System (CCMS). Utilising a unique RRGBBW LED mix, it delivers excellent colour quality and consistency. Each zone is factory-calibrated, with real-time feedback ensuring colour accuracy, even at low dimming levels or varying temperatures. This system operates natively in CIE xy colour space, setting a new standard for colour precision.

These new developments are just a preview of a killer roadmap for 2024 and beyond.

Pricing Availability

The Vortex24 and Vortex Softs are available for pre-order. Shipping Summer 2024. For more information, visit www.creamsource.com.

Vortex8 Soft: $4,499 USD

Vortex4 Soft: $2,299 USD

Vortex24: $16,499 USD

About Creamsource

Australia-based Creamsource has been an industry pioneer since 2005 (est. as Outsight), designing and building innovative lighting solutions that power productions worldwide. By partnering with some of the best cinematographers, gaffers and rental companies in the industry, Creamsource leverages expert feedback to provide purpose-built lighting products that address complicated production challenges head-on. Composed of seasoned industry veterans armed with first-hand knowledge of production environments, Creamsource blends an informed approach to design with a performance-oriented ethos to make its lighting solutions visible on film sets large and small. Creamsource LED luminaires have been applied on recent episodic series like Disney's Ahsoka, Apple TV's Foundation and feature films such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and the highly anticipated epic sequel Dune: Part Two.

