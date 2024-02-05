PG Forsta recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the 2nd time in a row

PG Forsta, the leading provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders, today announced that it has been named by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, marking the second consecutive time it's been recognized. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute its Voice of the Customer (VoC) offering.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with unique business and technology needs.

PG Forsta's Human Experience (HX) platform is a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research, enabling decision-makers across industries to gather, analyze, visualize and act upon their human insights. The HX platform gives a deeper and more complete understanding of customers and employees across a variety of industries, from financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

The HX Platform also powers a suite of market-leading solutions used by healthcare, health plans and life sciences organizations to deliver safe, high-quality care and better patient, member and employee experiences. PG Forsta has healthcare's largest integrated dataset of experience, safety and clinical measures, comprising 5.4 billion patient interactions, covering 312 million people.

"PG Forsta offers the most complete experience platform on the market for the world's most complex industries from healthcare to financial services and technology," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PG Forsta. "We believe the continued recognition by Gartner exemplifies our commitment to deliver the most powerful technology, data, and expertise to empower customer and employee experience professionals, healthcare leaders, and professional researchers to drive change through understanding the Human Experience."

Click here to download a copy of the full report, and to explore the HX platform, visit www.pgforsta.com.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, 2024, Michael Maziarka, Deborah Alvord, Chad Storlie, Maria Marino, Patrick Quinlan, 31 January 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta is the leading provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. PG Forsta powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey is the leading partner to healthcare providers and health plans improve the experiences of their patients, consumers, and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology, analytics, and expertise. Our Human Experience (HX) platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain talent, improve access to care, and ensure the care journey is safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to 41,000+ healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta's technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

