INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show Hosts Largest Education Program to Date With 90 Sessions

Partnership with U.S. Commercial Service Trade Event Partnership Program accelerates global reach.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / The Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, took place January 25-27 in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWETT gathered over 12,000 registered professionals from all 50 states and 61 countries to participate in the unmatched educational program and connect with over 500 leading suppliers, 80 of which showcased for the first time, highlighting a range of leading products in water and wastewater treatment, sanitation and services, contributing to a safer and cleaner future.

Product categories spanning cleaning, transport and service maintenance covered over 300,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center, a seven percent increase from 2023. The packed exhibit halls and at-capacity education sessions emphasized the importance of the annual touchpoint for the global industry as suppliers across 20 industries, leading manufacturers and experts convened to explore innovations driving growth in water and wastewater treatment.

Four-time Super Bowl Champion and Vietnam Veteran, Rocky Bleier, opened the showcase with a keynote speaking on perseverance, hard work and strong self-belief. The standing room only conversation drew attendees to celebrate the event through a unique lens of leadership and fortitude.

The wastewater event hosted more than 90 accredited education sessions on numerous tracks dedicated to the most relevant topics in the industry, ranging from technical training in plumbing, portable sanitation and safety to sewer drainage, inspection and maintenance and wastewater treatment. The General Session brought leaders from four major industry associations together for a discussion on issues affecting wastewater professionals. Continuing Education Units available in conjunction with over 40 national departments drew thousands to complete essential courses.

Show floor demonstrations equipped attendees with first-hand experience of the technical use of new products including trucks, tools and accessories, storage tanks, portable restrooms, safety equipment and more to stay on the pulse of new processes in the ever-evolving landscape of environmental regulations, safety procedures and data analysis.

"The water and wastewater treatment industry plays a crucial role in maintaining public health, protecting the environment and supporting economic development. We are proud to serve as the global meeting point to convene the various industries to propel safety and security as we support the optimization of environmental protection and resource conservation," shared Marc Acampora, Market Leader at Informa Markets. "By providing strategic comprehensive education programs and certifications, in partnership with the leading organizations across all levels of city, state and federal in North America, our goal is to always enable maximized professional development. Our tradespeople leave with the tangible skillsets and knowledge they need to excel in their jobs as they directly impact America's water and waste communities."

To bolster the global water and wastewater sector and uphold exemplary industry benchmarks, WWETT established the International Business Center in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service Trade Event Partnership Program. Embedded within this initiative, international brands, suppliers and professionals within the wastewater domain are provided with requisite expertise and exposure crucial for sustaining competitiveness in the market.

The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show will return to Indianapolis, February 18-20 (Education 17-20), 2025. Visit www.wwettshow.com to stay up-to-date on information on the 2025 expo.

About the WWETT Show

The WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show - is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

