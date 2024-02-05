Anzeige
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
05.02.24
09:15 Uhr
5,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 18:00
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Lyn Colloff

2. Paul Durkin

3. Tom Hinton

4. Ian Keilty

5. Daniel Porte

6. James Wroath

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

1. Company Secretary

2. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer

3. Chief Financial Officer

4. Chief Operating Officer

5. Strategy Director

6. Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Partnership Shares Volume(s)

Matching

Shares

Volume(s)

1. £4.3287; nil

34

8

2. £4.3287; nil

34

8

3. £4.3287; nil

35

8

4. £4.3287; nil

34

8

5. £4.3287; nil

35

8

6. £4.3287; nil

35

8

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

1. £147.17

42

2. £147.18

42

3. £151.50

43

4. £147.18

42

5. £151.51

43

6. £151.51

43

e)

Date of the transaction

2 February 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000


© 2024 PR Newswire
© 2024 PR Newswire