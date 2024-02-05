Miami-based company, Edobles, launches latest product line, Mushroom Gummies, made from mushroom extracts to improve mood.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Edobles, a leader in mood-enhancing edibles, unveiled new Mushroom Gummies, expanding its product offerings. From euphoric blends to calming and grounding products, Edobles' Mushroom Gummies aim to enhance their users' moods using natural ingredients.





Edobles Launches Mood-Enhancing Mushroom Gummies

Backed by scientific research, these new Mushroom Gummies include well-known ingredients, such as Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Chaga Sclerotia, Maitake, and Turkey Tail mushrooms. Each ingredient is picked with intention, chosen for specific attributes that make them effective at enhancing moods, such as stress reduction, adaptogenic support, and cognitive enhancement.

Edobles' range of new mushroom products includes mushrooms and cannabinoid blends and seeks to provide customers with a unique formula they can't find anywhere else. Notable mentions include Shroom It Out Gummies, in which a potent mushroom blend is supplemented by Delta 8 THC; and Ground Your Body Gummies, which feature a harmonious blend of mushrooms and CBD.

"Our new Mushroom Gummies were made for people who want to improve their mood naturally," says Edobles CEO, Adam Mizrahi. "These mushrooms have been around for thousands of years, and these products give customers a convenient and delicious way to consume them with a modern-day twist."

By prioritizing the quality, safety, and efficacy of their products, Edobles aims to empower individuals to employ mushrooms in their daily routine with the ultimate goal of helping them take control of their mood, whatever that mood may be.

About Edobles

The Edobles mission is to help people take control of their mood using the power of all-natural ingredient blends in edible products. With science-backed products focused on benefits such as better sleep, more energy, mental focus, bodily relaxation, improved libido, and more, Edobles is committed to giving their customers an all-natural way enhance their mood. To learn more, please visit Edobles - Eat Your Mood or contact them at info@edobles.com

