Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.'s President, Ali Yildiz, Issues a Letter to Shareholders

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.'s (OTC: PRTT) President, Ali Yildiz, publishes his February 2024 corporate update letter to Company Shareholders as follows:



"February 5, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

Management announces that it has finalized its 2021 and 2022 financials, and the audit can be announced as completed. The Company is drafting a Form 10 registration statement that will be filed with the SEC to resume reporting to the SEC. The Company is also close to finalizing its 2023 audited financials and believes that by the time Form 10 is completed and reviewed by its independent auditor, the 2023 audit will be completed as well. The Company expects to file Form 10 in March 2023.

The audited financial statements for 2021 are expected to show that the Company had a total revenue of approximately USD 63.1 Million and an operating profit of approximately USD 8.1 Million. The 2022 audited financials are expected to show a total revenue of approximately USD 81 Million and an operating profit of approximately USD 22.4 Million. As of the third quarter of 2023, reviewed financial numbers are expected to show that the Company surpassed the profitability and revenue numbers in 2022 before entering the fourth quarter. The Company believes 2024 could be a record-breaking year in revenue and profitability.

Upon completing Form 10, the Company intends to file for a name and symbol change. As the Company embarks on this exciting path, we want to share the corporate vision with our shareholders. We intend to continue expansion into new parts of the world and grow into a worldwide cutting-edge logistics company. We appreciate our shareholders and your patience while we finish these tasks and prepare for the future. We will continue to provide transparency in our operations and inform shareholders of our progress.

With warmest regards,

Ali Yildiz

President"

About Atlantic Logistics :

At Atlantic Logistics we strive to provide innovation in service. We strive to provide a business model that gives our customers and partners the technology and commercial intelligence to support creative ideas. Our team is dedicated to keeping our systems on the cutting edge and constantly evolving our business to serve our clients better. We use robust technology to track inventories, manage customs compliance, and track shipments worldwide. Atlantic Logistics is the answer to any logistics needs you have. We transport products via land, air, and sea using trucks, ships, rail, and air. We are rapidly growing into a worldwide logistics company and now have services across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America - https://www.atlantic-logistics.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ali Yildiz +90 (531) 452 82 27

Info@atlantic-logistics.net

https://www.atlantic-logistics.net/