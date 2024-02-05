Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 29 to February 2, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
29/01/2024
207,958
60.602010
12,602,672.80
XPAR
29/01/2024
195,000
60.431093
11,784,063.14
CEUX
29/01/2024
60,000
60.391571
3,623,494.26
TQEX
29/01/2024
35,000
60.515945
2,118,058.08
AQEU
30/01/2024
281,431
60.360887
16,987,424.79
XPAR
30/01/2024
141,000
60.259273
8,496,557.49
CEUX
30/01/2024
39,000
60.266084
2,350,377.28
TQEX
30/01/2024
37,000
60.269715
2,229,979.46
AQEU
31/01/2024
204,187
60.670014
12,388,028.15
XPAR
31/01/2024
204,726
60.595237
12,405,420.49
CEUX
31/01/2024
42,558
60.609903
2,579,436.25
TQEX
31/01/2024
44,818
60.610442
2,716,438.79
AQEU
01/02/2024
342,430
60.588292
20,747,248.83
XPAR
01/02/2024
111,500
60.491083
6,744,755.75
CEUX
01/02/2024
22,000
60.476267
1,330,477.87
TQEX
01/02/2024
22,000
60.494238
1,330,873.24
AQEU
02/02/2024
270,278
59.862868
16,179,616.24
XPAR
02/02/2024
165,000
59.791086
9,865,529.19
CEUX
02/02/2024
33,500
59.793495
2,003,082.08
TQEX
02/02/2024
32,000
59.812010
1,913,984.32
AQEU
Total
2,491,386
60.367008
150,397,518.48
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
