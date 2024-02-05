Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 29 to February 2, 2024:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 29/01/2024 207,958 60.602010 12,602,672.80 XPAR 29/01/2024 195,000 60.431093 11,784,063.14 CEUX 29/01/2024 60,000 60.391571 3,623,494.26 TQEX 29/01/2024 35,000 60.515945 2,118,058.08 AQEU 30/01/2024 281,431 60.360887 16,987,424.79 XPAR 30/01/2024 141,000 60.259273 8,496,557.49 CEUX 30/01/2024 39,000 60.266084 2,350,377.28 TQEX 30/01/2024 37,000 60.269715 2,229,979.46 AQEU 31/01/2024 204,187 60.670014 12,388,028.15 XPAR 31/01/2024 204,726 60.595237 12,405,420.49 CEUX 31/01/2024 42,558 60.609903 2,579,436.25 TQEX 31/01/2024 44,818 60.610442 2,716,438.79 AQEU 01/02/2024 342,430 60.588292 20,747,248.83 XPAR 01/02/2024 111,500 60.491083 6,744,755.75 CEUX 01/02/2024 22,000 60.476267 1,330,477.87 TQEX 01/02/2024 22,000 60.494238 1,330,873.24 AQEU 02/02/2024 270,278 59.862868 16,179,616.24 XPAR 02/02/2024 165,000 59.791086 9,865,529.19 CEUX 02/02/2024 33,500 59.793495 2,003,082.08 TQEX 02/02/2024 32,000 59.812010 1,913,984.32 AQEU Total 2,491,386 60.367008 150,397,518.48

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

