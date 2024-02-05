Anzeige
Montag, 05.02.2024
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 18:36
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr Alasdair Nairn

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Global Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI:

2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Ordinary shares of 1p

ISIN: GB0033862573

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 2.94

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price and volume

e)

Date of transaction

5 February 2024

f)

Place of transaction

XLON

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

5 February 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
