UFODrive: UFOFLEET Adds Advanced Test Drive and Resale Modules to Support Growing Demand From the Automotive Sector

UFOFLEET Upgrades an Experience That Hasn't Changed Since 1888

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / UFODRIVE releases two significant new features to its UFOFLEET platform to further support its automotive OEM, dealer and financing customers. The first new feature enables a fully digital test drive experience that can be deployed directly to customers or managed by dealerships. Customers can book, drive and engage with the retailer from one app without any paperwork. Behind the scenes, fleet management, automation, customer service, energy, and more can be optimized with ease.

The second new feature supports the other end of a test drive, rental, subscription, loaner, or lease process when a vehicle moves out of a program to be sold. Here, UFOFLEET leverages its existing inventory and vehicle status management to create an up-to-date visual record, maintenance file and residual value calculation. These can be submitted directly to the preferred sales channel and validated at each step from final customer return, logistics collection and point of sale arrival.

"When we started our first automotive project, we realized the test drive experience hasn't changed since Karl Benz started in 1888. Millions of people test drive cars every day, but it's mostly done in person and on paper," said Aidan McClean, CEO and co-founder of UFODRIVE. "UFOFLEET now helps modernize a critical component of the car buying journey. We put the customer in control of the experience while ensuring the salespeople or brand can engage at the right time with the right offer."

UFOFLEET has been enabling successful rental, subscription, leasing, hire, purchase, sharing, rideshare, and last-mile programs for customers in 12 countries, working with some of the biggest brands like Hertz, Uber, Amazon, and Merchant's Fleet. All this is in addition to its UFODRIVE EV rental business that provides one of the highest-rated rental experiences in the world.

"Automotive is our fastest-growing sector," said Edmund Read, Chief Commercial Officer at UFODRIVE. "As vehicle ownership and platforms evolve, the customer experience becomes a critical differentiator for OEMs and Dealers before, during, and after the sale. Leveraging UFOFLEET, our partners can provide an advanced experience to their customers from the first touchpoint to their test drive, subscription, multi-year lease, maintenance visits, and more - all in one white-labeled app. Behind the scenes, we make it run smoother with tools like the resale module and fleet automation to help our partners generate more sales, reduce operating costs and maintain longer lifecycles."

About UFOFLEET

UFOFLEET is a modern, integrated fleet enablement platform that makes electric easy. The SaaS platform now powers some of the world's biggest rental, rideshare, lease, and last mile fleets in Europe, North America and Asia - enabling partners to deploy more than 15 products, including test drive, lease, subscription, rental, sharing, and rent to own on a single customer-centric platform. UFOFLEET is built by UFODRIVE, the first 100% digital EV rental company that operates 40 locations worldwide, including London, Paris and New York since its launch in 2018. Learn more at www.ufofleet.com & www.ufodrive.com.

