Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
01.02.24
09:30 Uhr
6,660 Euro
+0,040
+0,60 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4106,51019:48
6,4406,49019:45
PR Newswire
05.02.2024 | 19:12
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Correction: Systemair changes Group management

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) changes Group management.

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Systemair continues its expansion phase with a focus on profitability and increased growth. From 5 February, Ulrika Hellman becomes the new Vice President M&A with responsibility for acquisitions, company integration and business development and a member of Systemair's Group Management. Ulrika replaces Janni Weber who left in 2023.

Ulrika comes from ASSA Abloy Global Solutions as Head of M&A and Business Development and has previously worked at AddLife, Sandvik Materials Technology, Swedbank and Telia Company.

- Ulrika has a broad experience in M&A and will contribute with valuable expertise which will be an important asset for Systemair's continued growth. She will be responsible for acquisitions, corporate integration, and business development," says Roland Kasper, CEO Systemair.

From February 5, 2024, the group management in Systemair will consist of Martin Dahlgren - VP Products and Technologies, Anders Gustafsson - VP Global Supply Chain, Ulrika Hellman - VP M&A, Björn-Osvald Skandsen - VP Marketing, Olle Glassel - VP Sales, Anders Ulff - CFO and Roland Kasper - CEO.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09
Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, group.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.1 billion in the 2022/23 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 10.5 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/3922946/2583828.pdf

Pressrelease_Systemair_Changes_Management

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/ulrika-hellman,c3264229

Ulrika Hellman

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/systemair-2023-rolandkasper,c3264230

Systemair 2023-RolandKasper

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-systemair-changes-group-management-302053623.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.