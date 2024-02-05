Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Reich durch eines der besten Projekte weltweit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
05.02.24
19:20 Uhr
28,660 Euro
+0,750
+2,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,56028,73021:32
28,63028,66021:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2024 | 20:10
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCOR adopts blockchain certification with Wiztrust

Press release
05 February 2024 - N° 01

SCOR adopts blockchain
certification with Wiztrust

To secure the information it publishes on its website and distributes, particularly to the media, analysts and investors, SCOR is now using the Wiztrust blockchain certification platform. Certification via Wiztrust helps to safeguard against the growing problem of corporate and financial "fake news" by giving each published document a unique fingerprint in the blockchain. This means that, if in doubt, recipients can verify the authenticity of documents they receive with a simple "drag and drop" on wiztrust.com.

Alexandre Garcia, Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs, comments: "Given the rise of misinformation in today's corporate world, we are delighted to be able to ensure the transparency and security of our content for all our stakeholders with this simple and effective solution."

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer



As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.



The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)





Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
tfossard@scor.com (mailto:tfossard@scor.com)





Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)





All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ed1b28b-c933-4519-9069-6fd3bd8af6e1)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.