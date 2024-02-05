U & I Financial Corp. : UniBank Names Stephanie Yoon Interim CEO

LYNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company of UniBank, today announced that the board of directors appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer Stephanie Yoon to Interim Chief Executive Officer.

UniBank's former CEO, Peter Park, is no longer with the bank.

Ms. Yoon has extensive banking experience, including 13 years at UniBank, 7 years at Los Angeles-based Hamni Bank, and 5 years at Citibank in Seoul, Korea after receiving her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. At UniBank, prior to her EVP responsibilities, Yoon was the Senior Vice President & Senior Planning Officer.

"Ms. Yoon is fully prepared to take the reins and lead UniBank's strong team. UniBank is proud to have served and supported our community for 17 years, and will continue to provide our customers with the excellent service they have come to expect," said Board Chair D. Benjamin Lee.

Board Chair Lee also announced that UniBank's board has established a search committee to select a permanent CEO. The committee will evaluate both external and internal candidates, Lee said.

About UniBank

UniBank is a wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Relations:

Simon Bai

(425) 275-9704

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com