

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 2.5 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 329,518 yen.



That missed expectations for a drop of 2.0 percent following the 2.9 percent decline in November.



On a monthly basis, household spending sank 0.9 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,099,805 yen, down 7.2 percent on year.



