Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - CEO and President of Cydcor - a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions - Vera Quinn has been honored by Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards Program 2023-24 with the December 2023 "Woman of Business" Award for her outstanding leadership as a woman executive (an award presented to only 6 honorees in this category). The Business Awards Program, presented by Comerica Bank, recognizes women in leadership in Southern California, in tribute to their contributions.

Comerica Bank - in partnership with The Los Angeles Lakers - presented the award during halftime at the Lakers game on Friday, January 26th at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena. Quinn has been a driving force behind Cydcor's growth, and throughout her 25-plus years with the company, she has honed its mission and vision while supporting the advancement of the team around her.

"It is such an honor to receive this award from Comerica," says Quinn. "Their Women's Business Awards program is a great initiative that will inspire the next generation of executives and entrepreneurs. I'm thankful to the mentors and leaders that motivated me in my career-as well as the Cydcor team around me!"

This is the fifteenth season the Lakers and Comerica Bank have partnered to create a business awards program, honoring five females each month from November 13th, 2023 to April 1st, 2024, each in one of five different categories. Quinn was honored in the category of "Woman of Business" which recognizes women executives in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino, California.

Vera Quinn holding the Comerica Bank, Woman of Business Award

About Cydcor:

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

