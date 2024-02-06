

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:30 pm in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.



As of 10:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6493 against the U.S. dollar, 96.52 against the yen, 1.6550 against the euro and 0.8781 against the Canadian dollar.



