

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:30 pm in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its monetary policy decision on interest rates. As expected, the RBA kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar extended its early rise against its major rivals.



As of 10:31 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6507 against the U.S. dollar, 96.69 against the yen, 1.6516 against the euro and 0.8797 against the Canadian dollar.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken