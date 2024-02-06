

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.6494 against the euro and 0.8808 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6565 and 0.8775, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie advanced to 96.81 from Monday's closing value of 96.37.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6518 and 1.0732 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6482 and 1.0702, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.62 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie, 98.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback and 1.08 against the kiwi.



