

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.7692 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7733.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged up to 0.6078 and 90.24 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6053 and 89.99, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback and 91.00 against the yen.



