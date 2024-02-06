Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the successful placement of a €750 million green bond with a 6-year maturity and a 4.750% fixed coupon (Mid Swap +220 bps). The notes were settled and admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 5 February 2024.

The issuance, which marked CTP's return to the Euro bond market, saw strong demand from investors and achieved an oversubscription of 5.5 times and an order book of more than €4.1 billion at its peak, reflecting the appetite for CTP's strong credit profile.

The proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including financing of developments and the concurrent tender offer that was launched. CTP will allocate the net proceeds from the issuance to a portfolio of eligible assets in line with CTP's Green Bond Framework.

The concurrent tender offer will enable CTP to repurchase bonds with a total nominal amount of €250 million as detailed below:

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Coupon Outstanding amount at launch

(in million) Accepted amount

(in million) Outstanding amount after the settlement of the tender offer

(in million) XS2356029541 21/6/2021 21/6/2025 0.500% €500.0 €75.0 €425.0 XS2238342484 1/10/2020 1/10/2025 2.125% €331.8 €50.0 €281.8 XS2434791690 20/1/2022 20/1/2026 0.875% €700.0 €125.0 €575.0

The settlement of the tender offer is expected to take place on 7 February 2024.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 11.2 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 September 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a 'Low-Risk' ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

