

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, reported that its first quarter IFRS net income rose to 58 million euros from 57 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share increased to 1.33 euros from 1.31 euros in the previous year.



On an operating basis, quarterly net income decreased to 89 million euros from the prior year's 99 million euros, with earnings per share declining to 2.05 euros from 2.26 euros in the previous year.



IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) were 72?million euros compared to 71?million euros in the prior year. Operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the first quarter was 111?million euros down from 125?million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues declined to 3.90 billion euros from last year's 4.10 billion euros, due to lower metal prices and considerably lower shapes sales.



Aurubis confirmed outlook on the 2023/24 fiscal year. It expects demand for copper products and the metals the company produces to remain high. It projects an operating EBT to be between 380 million euros and 480?million euros. The company foresees an operating ROCE of between 10%?and?14%.



