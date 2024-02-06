Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06
6 February 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
05/02/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
38,434
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
489.20p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
480.20p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
483.31p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,478,428 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,478,428. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,735,469 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,194,170.97.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
483.20p
18,677
Chi-X (CHIX)
484.39p
4,194
BATE (BATE)
482.87p
10,859
Aquis (AQXE)
483.62p
2,530
Turquoise (TRQX)
483.99p
2,174
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
1
481.00
16:29:46
00388704967TRLO0.1.1
XLON
203
481.00
16:29:46
00388704968TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
481.00
16:29:41
00388704717TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
481.00
16:29:41
00388704718TRLO0.1.1
XLON
268
481.00
16:29:41
00388704719TRLO0.1.1
XLON
294
480.80
16:29:36
00388704536TRLO0.1.1
XLON
977
480.80
16:29:36
00388704535TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1105
480.80
16:29:36
00388704534TRLO0.1.1
XLON
111
480.80
16:26:15
00388701526TRLO0.1.1
XLON
111
480.80
16:26:08
00388701459TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
480.40
16:24:08
00388699900TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
112
480.40
16:24:07
00388699873TRLO0.1.1
BATE
174
480.40
16:24:07
00388699874TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
152
480.80
16:21:38
00388698131TRLO0.1.1
XLON
13
480.80
16:21:32
00388698068TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
480.80
16:21:32
00388698069TRLO0.1.1
XLON
165
480.80
16:21:32
00388698070TRLO0.1.1
XLON
64
480.80
16:20:52
00388697339TRLO0.1.1
XLON
101
480.80
16:20:52
00388697338TRLO0.1.1
BATE
134
480.80
16:20:52
00388697336TRLO0.1.1
BATE
143
480.80
16:20:52
00388697337TRLO0.1.1
BATE
149
480.80
16:20:52
00388697334TRLO0.1.1
BATE
149
480.80
16:20:52
00388697335TRLO0.1.1
BATE
162
480.80
16:20:52
00388697340TRLO0.1.1
BATE
3
480.80
16:20:51
00388697320TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
5
481.00
16:20:51
00388697331TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
7
481.00
16:20:51
00388697317TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
21
480.80
16:20:51
00388697323TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
23
481.00
16:20:51
00388697330TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
24
480.80
16:20:51
00388697322TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
26
480.80
16:20:51
00388697326TRLO0.1.1
XLON
36
481.00
16:20:51
00388697319TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
53
480.80
16:20:51
00388697324TRLO0.1.1
XLON
74
480.80
16:20:51
00388697328TRLO0.1.1
XLON
196
480.80
16:20:51
00388697327TRLO0.1.1
XLON
214
481.00
16:20:51
00388697318TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
222
480.80
16:20:51
00388697325TRLO0.1.1
XLON
239
480.80
16:20:51
00388697321TRLO0.1.1
XLON
746
480.80
16:20:51
00388697329TRLO0.1.1
XLON
11
481.40
16:19:20
00388696081TRLO0.1.1
XLON
57
481.40
16:14:41
00388692568TRLO0.1.1
XLON
161
481.40
16:14:41
00388692569TRLO0.1.1
XLON
92
481.40
16:14:18
00388692267TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
481.00
16:11:46
00388690083TRLO0.1.1
XLON
111
481.00
16:11:46
00388690085TRLO0.1.1
XLON
113
481.00
16:11:46
00388690087TRLO0.1.1
XLON
29
480.40
16:11:29
00388689880TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
2
480.40
16:11:28
00388689875TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
13
480.80
16:11:28
00388689857TRLO0.1.1
BATE
20
480.80
16:11:28
00388689870TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
23
480.80
16:11:28
00388689859TRLO0.1.1
BATE
25
480.40
16:11:28
00388689874TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
27
480.40
16:11:28
00388689876TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
27
480.40
16:11:28
00388689877TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
28
480.80
16:11:28
00388689869TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
34
480.80
16:11:28
00388689866TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
113
480.80
16:11:28
00388689871TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
150
480.80
16:11:28
00388689860TRLO0.1.1
BATE
151
481.00
16:11:28
00388689861TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
480.40
16:11:28
00388689878TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
189
480.80
16:11:28
00388689862TRLO0.1.1
BATE
222
480.80
16:11:28
00388689868TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
481.00
16:11:28
00388689854TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
481.00
16:11:28
00388689855TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
354
480.80
16:11:28
00388689858TRLO0.1.1
BATE
540
481.00
16:11:28
00388689865TRLO0.1.1
XLON
659
481.00
16:11:28
00388689863TRLO0.1.1
XLON
80
481.20
16:05:03
00388684950TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
481.20
16:04:36
00388684622TRLO0.1.1
XLON
47
481.20
16:04:33
00388684586TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
481.20
16:04:30
00388684526TRLO0.1.1
XLON
83
481.20
16:04:30
00388684527TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
480.20
15:53:15
00388674702TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
10
481.00
15:50:13
00388672072TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
13
481.00
15:50:13
00388672074TRLO0.1.1
XLON
28
481.00
15:50:13
00388672071TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
30
481.20
15:50:13
00388672068TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
149
481.00
15:50:13
00388672064TRLO0.1.1
BATE
149
481.00
15:50:13
00388672066TRLO0.1.1
BATE
213
481.20
15:50:13
00388672067TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
221
481.00
15:50:13
00388672070TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
253
481.00
15:50:13
00388672069TRLO0.1.1
XLON
287
481.00
15:50:13
00388672073TRLO0.1.1
XLON
287
481.00
15:50:13
00388672075TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1567
481.00
15:50:13
00388672065TRLO0.1.1
BATE
30
482.20
15:46:10
00388668752TRLO0.1.1
BATE
156
482.40
15:46:10
00388668753TRLO0.1.1
BATE
6
481.80
15:46:09
00388668740TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
27
481.80
15:46:09
00388668741TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
31
481.80
15:46:09
00388668739TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
810
481.80
15:46:09
00388668738TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
481.80
15:41:09
00388664634TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
4
482.20
15:41:09
00388664626TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
15
481.80
15:41:09
00388664637TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
26
482.20
15:41:09
00388664625TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
156
482.40
15:41:09
00388664640TRLO0.1.1
BATE
240
482.00
15:41:09
00388664630TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
482.00
15:41:09
00388664629TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
80
482.20
15:41:03
00388664534TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
482.40
15:41:03
00388664529TRLO0.1.1
BATE
158
482.40
15:41:03
00388664530TRLO0.1.1
BATE
210
482.20
15:41:03
00388664535TRLO0.1.1
XLON
240
482.20
15:41:03
00388664537TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
482.20
15:41:03
00388664532TRLO0.1.1
XLON
540
482.20
15:41:03
00388664536TRLO0.1.1
XLON
652
482.40
15:41:03
00388664531TRLO0.1.1
BATE
26
481.80
15:29:09
00388654394TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
133
482.60
15:28:26
00388653732TRLO0.1.1
BATE
156
482.40
15:28:26
00388653731TRLO0.1.1
BATE
6
482.60
15:20:23
00388647023TRLO0.1.1
BATE
73
482.60
15:19:33
00388646211TRLO0.1.1
BATE
245
482.80
15:15:26
00388641764TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
483.00
15:15:22
00388641675TRLO0.1.1
BATE
89
482.80
15:15:22
00388641679TRLO0.1.1
XLON
181
482.80
15:15:22
00388641680TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
482.60
15:15:22
00388641689TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
250
483.00
15:15:22
00388641674TRLO0.1.1
BATE
454
483.00
15:15:22
00388641676TRLO0.1.1
BATE
264
483.00
15:10:54
00388637127TRLO0.1.1
BATE
295
483.00
15:10:54
00388637122TRLO0.1.1
BATE
90
483.80
15:10:51
00388637076TRLO0.1.1
BATE
4
484.20
15:03:57
00388623922TRLO0.1.1
BATE
43
483.80
15:02:14
00388622039TRLO0.1.1
BATE
54
483.80
15:02:14
00388622040TRLO0.1.1
BATE
156
484.00
15:02:14
00388622041TRLO0.1.1
BATE
156
484.20
15:02:14
00388622044TRLO0.1.1
BATE
166
484.20
15:02:14
00388622042TRLO0.1.1
BATE
303
484.20
15:02:14
00388622043TRLO0.1.1
BATE
14
484.20
15:02:11
00388621977TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
27
484.20
15:02:11
00388621978TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
30
484.20
15:02:11
00388621976TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
149
484.20
15:02:11
00388621973TRLO0.1.1
BATE
233
484.20
15:02:11
00388621974TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
484.20
15:02:11
00388621979TRLO0.1.1
XLON
307
484.20
15:02:11
00388621975TRLO0.1.1
BATE
25
485.60
14:57:23
00388616004TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
32
485.60
14:57:23
00388616009TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
53
485.60
14:57:23
00388616010TRLO0.1.1
XLON
69
485.80
14:57:23
00388616001TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
81
485.60
14:57:23
00388616008TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
129
485.60
14:57:23
00388616007TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
140
485.60
14:57:23
00388616005TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
221
485.80
14:57:23
00388616000TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
245
485.60
14:57:23
00388616003TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
485.60
14:57:23
00388616002TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
487
485.60
14:57:23
00388616006TRLO0.1.1
XLON
19
486.20
14:46:32
00388605073TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
2
485.60
14:41:58
00388598152TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
88
485.80
14:41:58
00388598154TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
326
485.60
14:41:58
00388598153TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
485.60
14:41:57
00388598138TRLO0.1.1
XLON
246
486.20
14:41:20
00388597491TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
221
485.80
14:39:53
00388595984TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
238
485.60
14:39:53
00388595985TRLO0.1.1
XLON
810
485.60
14:39:53
00388595986TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
486.00
14:34:34
00388589904TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
485.80
14:34:30
00388589863TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
368
485.80
14:34:30
00388589864TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
382
486.20
14:30:51
00388583105TRLO0.1.1
XLON
385
486.20
14:30:51
00388583104TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
485.60
14:18:58
00388575762TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
483.40
13:22:30
00388559205TRLO0.1.1
BATE
111
484.20
13:22:28
00388559193TRLO0.1.1
XLON
27
484.20
13:22:27
00388559189TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
32
484.20
13:22:27
00388559187TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
149
484.20
13:22:27
00388559183TRLO0.1.1
BATE
149
484.20
13:22:27
00388559186TRLO0.1.1
BATE
221
484.20
13:22:27
00388559188TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
484.20
13:22:27
00388559185TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
270
484.20
13:22:27
00388559190TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
484.20
13:22:27
00388559191TRLO0.1.1
XLON
540
484.20
13:22:27
00388559184TRLO0.1.1
BATE
540
484.40
13:22:27
00388559182TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
485.60
13:08:35
00388555231TRLO0.1.1
XLON
66
485.20
13:08:35
00388555283TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
72
485.60
13:08:35
00388555233TRLO0.1.1
XLON
191
485.20
13:08:35
00388555282TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
194
485.20
13:08:35
00388555234TRLO0.1.1
BATE
248
485.00
13:08:35
00388555284TRLO0.1.1
BATE
258
485.60
13:08:35
00388555230TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.60
13:08:35
00388555229TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
346
485.20
13:08:35
00388555281TRLO0.1.1
BATE
738
485.60
13:08:35
00388555232TRLO0.1.1
XLON
2
486.00
13:03:47
00388553995TRLO0.1.1
XLON
62
486.00
13:03:47
00388553992TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
132
486.00
13:03:47
00388553996TRLO0.1.1
XLON
203
486.00
13:03:47
00388553993TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
208
486.00
13:03:47
00388553994TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
404
486.00
13:03:47
00388553997TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
486.00
12:46:46
00388549565TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
486.00
12:46:39
00388549549TRLO0.1.1
XLON
19
486.40
12:37:01
00388547459TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
486.40
12:35:46
00388547119TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
486.40
12:19:06
00388543238TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
486.40
12:19:00
00388543187TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
10
486.40
12:19:00
00388543188TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
51
486.40
12:19:00
00388543184TRLO0.1.1
BATE
84
486.40
12:19:00
00388543192TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
107
486.40
12:19:00
00388543191TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
109
486.40
12:19:00
00388543189TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
161
486.40
12:19:00
00388543183TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
219
486.40
12:19:00
00388543182TRLO0.1.1
BATE
221
486.40
12:19:00
00388543186TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
270
486.40
12:19:00
00388543185TRLO0.1.1
BATE
270
486.40
12:19:00
00388543190TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
540
486.40
12:19:00
00388543193TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.00
11:20:05
00388527409TRLO0.1.1
BATE
28
485.40
11:17:36
00388526733TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
191
485.40
11:17:36
00388526734TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
240
485.40
11:17:36
00388526735TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
485.20
11:17:36
00388526738TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
300
485.40
11:17:36
00388526736TRLO0.1.1
XLON
193
485.40
10:59:32
00388521697TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
297
486.60
10:59:22
00388521593TRLO0.1.1
XLON
243
487.20
10:50:41
00388519099TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
487.20
10:50:41
00388519098TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
489.20
10:35:43
00388515411TRLO0.1.1
XLON
270
489.20
09:47:28
00388501561TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com