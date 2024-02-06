Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

6 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 05/02/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 38,434 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 489.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 480.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 483.31p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,478,428 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,478,428. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,735,469 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,194,170.97.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 483.20p 18,677 Chi-X (CHIX) 484.39p 4,194 BATE (BATE) 482.87p 10,859 Aquis (AQXE) 483.62p 2,530 Turquoise (TRQX) 483.99p 2,174

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 1 481.00 16:29:46 00388704967TRLO0.1.1 XLON 203 481.00 16:29:46 00388704968TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 481.00 16:29:41 00388704717TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 481.00 16:29:41 00388704718TRLO0.1.1 XLON 268 481.00 16:29:41 00388704719TRLO0.1.1 XLON 294 480.80 16:29:36 00388704536TRLO0.1.1 XLON 977 480.80 16:29:36 00388704535TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1105 480.80 16:29:36 00388704534TRLO0.1.1 XLON 111 480.80 16:26:15 00388701526TRLO0.1.1 XLON 111 480.80 16:26:08 00388701459TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 480.40 16:24:08 00388699900TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 112 480.40 16:24:07 00388699873TRLO0.1.1 BATE 174 480.40 16:24:07 00388699874TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 152 480.80 16:21:38 00388698131TRLO0.1.1 XLON 13 480.80 16:21:32 00388698068TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 480.80 16:21:32 00388698069TRLO0.1.1 XLON 165 480.80 16:21:32 00388698070TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 480.80 16:20:52 00388697339TRLO0.1.1 XLON 101 480.80 16:20:52 00388697338TRLO0.1.1 BATE 134 480.80 16:20:52 00388697336TRLO0.1.1 BATE 143 480.80 16:20:52 00388697337TRLO0.1.1 BATE 149 480.80 16:20:52 00388697334TRLO0.1.1 BATE 149 480.80 16:20:52 00388697335TRLO0.1.1 BATE 162 480.80 16:20:52 00388697340TRLO0.1.1 BATE 3 480.80 16:20:51 00388697320TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 5 481.00 16:20:51 00388697331TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 7 481.00 16:20:51 00388697317TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 21 480.80 16:20:51 00388697323TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 23 481.00 16:20:51 00388697330TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 24 480.80 16:20:51 00388697322TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 26 480.80 16:20:51 00388697326TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 481.00 16:20:51 00388697319TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 53 480.80 16:20:51 00388697324TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 480.80 16:20:51 00388697328TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 480.80 16:20:51 00388697327TRLO0.1.1 XLON 214 481.00 16:20:51 00388697318TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 222 480.80 16:20:51 00388697325TRLO0.1.1 XLON 239 480.80 16:20:51 00388697321TRLO0.1.1 XLON 746 480.80 16:20:51 00388697329TRLO0.1.1 XLON 11 481.40 16:19:20 00388696081TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 481.40 16:14:41 00388692568TRLO0.1.1 XLON 161 481.40 16:14:41 00388692569TRLO0.1.1 XLON 92 481.40 16:14:18 00388692267TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 481.00 16:11:46 00388690083TRLO0.1.1 XLON 111 481.00 16:11:46 00388690085TRLO0.1.1 XLON 113 481.00 16:11:46 00388690087TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 480.40 16:11:29 00388689880TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 480.40 16:11:28 00388689875TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 13 480.80 16:11:28 00388689857TRLO0.1.1 BATE 20 480.80 16:11:28 00388689870TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 23 480.80 16:11:28 00388689859TRLO0.1.1 BATE 25 480.40 16:11:28 00388689874TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 27 480.40 16:11:28 00388689876TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 27 480.40 16:11:28 00388689877TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 28 480.80 16:11:28 00388689869TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 34 480.80 16:11:28 00388689866TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 113 480.80 16:11:28 00388689871TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 480.80 16:11:28 00388689860TRLO0.1.1 BATE 151 481.00 16:11:28 00388689861TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 480.40 16:11:28 00388689878TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 189 480.80 16:11:28 00388689862TRLO0.1.1 BATE 222 480.80 16:11:28 00388689868TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 481.00 16:11:28 00388689854TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 481.00 16:11:28 00388689855TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 354 480.80 16:11:28 00388689858TRLO0.1.1 BATE 540 481.00 16:11:28 00388689865TRLO0.1.1 XLON 659 481.00 16:11:28 00388689863TRLO0.1.1 XLON 80 481.20 16:05:03 00388684950TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 481.20 16:04:36 00388684622TRLO0.1.1 XLON 47 481.20 16:04:33 00388684586TRLO0.1.1 XLON 32 481.20 16:04:30 00388684526TRLO0.1.1 XLON 83 481.20 16:04:30 00388684527TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 480.20 15:53:15 00388674702TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 10 481.00 15:50:13 00388672072TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 13 481.00 15:50:13 00388672074TRLO0.1.1 XLON 28 481.00 15:50:13 00388672071TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 30 481.20 15:50:13 00388672068TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 149 481.00 15:50:13 00388672064TRLO0.1.1 BATE 149 481.00 15:50:13 00388672066TRLO0.1.1 BATE 213 481.20 15:50:13 00388672067TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 221 481.00 15:50:13 00388672070TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 253 481.00 15:50:13 00388672069TRLO0.1.1 XLON 287 481.00 15:50:13 00388672073TRLO0.1.1 XLON 287 481.00 15:50:13 00388672075TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1567 481.00 15:50:13 00388672065TRLO0.1.1 BATE 30 482.20 15:46:10 00388668752TRLO0.1.1 BATE 156 482.40 15:46:10 00388668753TRLO0.1.1 BATE 6 481.80 15:46:09 00388668740TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 27 481.80 15:46:09 00388668741TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 31 481.80 15:46:09 00388668739TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 810 481.80 15:46:09 00388668738TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 481.80 15:41:09 00388664634TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 4 482.20 15:41:09 00388664626TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 15 481.80 15:41:09 00388664637TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 26 482.20 15:41:09 00388664625TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 156 482.40 15:41:09 00388664640TRLO0.1.1 BATE 240 482.00 15:41:09 00388664630TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 482.00 15:41:09 00388664629TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 80 482.20 15:41:03 00388664534TRLO0.1.1 XLON 149 482.40 15:41:03 00388664529TRLO0.1.1 BATE 158 482.40 15:41:03 00388664530TRLO0.1.1 BATE 210 482.20 15:41:03 00388664535TRLO0.1.1 XLON 240 482.20 15:41:03 00388664537TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 482.20 15:41:03 00388664532TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 482.20 15:41:03 00388664536TRLO0.1.1 XLON 652 482.40 15:41:03 00388664531TRLO0.1.1 BATE 26 481.80 15:29:09 00388654394TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 133 482.60 15:28:26 00388653732TRLO0.1.1 BATE 156 482.40 15:28:26 00388653731TRLO0.1.1 BATE 6 482.60 15:20:23 00388647023TRLO0.1.1 BATE 73 482.60 15:19:33 00388646211TRLO0.1.1 BATE 245 482.80 15:15:26 00388641764TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 483.00 15:15:22 00388641675TRLO0.1.1 BATE 89 482.80 15:15:22 00388641679TRLO0.1.1 XLON 181 482.80 15:15:22 00388641680TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 482.60 15:15:22 00388641689TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 250 483.00 15:15:22 00388641674TRLO0.1.1 BATE 454 483.00 15:15:22 00388641676TRLO0.1.1 BATE 264 483.00 15:10:54 00388637127TRLO0.1.1 BATE 295 483.00 15:10:54 00388637122TRLO0.1.1 BATE 90 483.80 15:10:51 00388637076TRLO0.1.1 BATE 4 484.20 15:03:57 00388623922TRLO0.1.1 BATE 43 483.80 15:02:14 00388622039TRLO0.1.1 BATE 54 483.80 15:02:14 00388622040TRLO0.1.1 BATE 156 484.00 15:02:14 00388622041TRLO0.1.1 BATE 156 484.20 15:02:14 00388622044TRLO0.1.1 BATE 166 484.20 15:02:14 00388622042TRLO0.1.1 BATE 303 484.20 15:02:14 00388622043TRLO0.1.1 BATE 14 484.20 15:02:11 00388621977TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 27 484.20 15:02:11 00388621978TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 30 484.20 15:02:11 00388621976TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 149 484.20 15:02:11 00388621973TRLO0.1.1 BATE 233 484.20 15:02:11 00388621974TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.20 15:02:11 00388621979TRLO0.1.1 XLON 307 484.20 15:02:11 00388621975TRLO0.1.1 BATE 25 485.60 14:57:23 00388616004TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 32 485.60 14:57:23 00388616009TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 53 485.60 14:57:23 00388616010TRLO0.1.1 XLON 69 485.80 14:57:23 00388616001TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 81 485.60 14:57:23 00388616008TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 129 485.60 14:57:23 00388616007TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 140 485.60 14:57:23 00388616005TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 221 485.80 14:57:23 00388616000TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 245 485.60 14:57:23 00388616003TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 485.60 14:57:23 00388616002TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 487 485.60 14:57:23 00388616006TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 486.20 14:46:32 00388605073TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 485.60 14:41:58 00388598152TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 88 485.80 14:41:58 00388598154TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 326 485.60 14:41:58 00388598153TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 485.60 14:41:57 00388598138TRLO0.1.1 XLON 246 486.20 14:41:20 00388597491TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 221 485.80 14:39:53 00388595984TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 238 485.60 14:39:53 00388595985TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 485.60 14:39:53 00388595986TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 486.00 14:34:34 00388589904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 485.80 14:34:30 00388589863TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 368 485.80 14:34:30 00388589864TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 382 486.20 14:30:51 00388583105TRLO0.1.1 XLON 385 486.20 14:30:51 00388583104TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 485.60 14:18:58 00388575762TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 483.40 13:22:30 00388559205TRLO0.1.1 BATE 111 484.20 13:22:28 00388559193TRLO0.1.1 XLON 27 484.20 13:22:27 00388559189TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 32 484.20 13:22:27 00388559187TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 149 484.20 13:22:27 00388559183TRLO0.1.1 BATE 149 484.20 13:22:27 00388559186TRLO0.1.1 BATE 221 484.20 13:22:27 00388559188TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 484.20 13:22:27 00388559185TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 484.20 13:22:27 00388559190TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 484.20 13:22:27 00388559191TRLO0.1.1 XLON 540 484.20 13:22:27 00388559184TRLO0.1.1 BATE 540 484.40 13:22:27 00388559182TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 485.60 13:08:35 00388555231TRLO0.1.1 XLON 66 485.20 13:08:35 00388555283TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 72 485.60 13:08:35 00388555233TRLO0.1.1 XLON 191 485.20 13:08:35 00388555282TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 194 485.20 13:08:35 00388555234TRLO0.1.1 BATE 248 485.00 13:08:35 00388555284TRLO0.1.1 BATE 258 485.60 13:08:35 00388555230TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.60 13:08:35 00388555229TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 346 485.20 13:08:35 00388555281TRLO0.1.1 BATE 738 485.60 13:08:35 00388555232TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 486.00 13:03:47 00388553995TRLO0.1.1 XLON 62 486.00 13:03:47 00388553992TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 132 486.00 13:03:47 00388553996TRLO0.1.1 XLON 203 486.00 13:03:47 00388553993TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 208 486.00 13:03:47 00388553994TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 404 486.00 13:03:47 00388553997TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 486.00 12:46:46 00388549565TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 486.00 12:46:39 00388549549TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 486.40 12:37:01 00388547459TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 486.40 12:35:46 00388547119TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 486.40 12:19:06 00388543238TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 486.40 12:19:00 00388543187TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 10 486.40 12:19:00 00388543188TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 51 486.40 12:19:00 00388543184TRLO0.1.1 BATE 84 486.40 12:19:00 00388543192TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 107 486.40 12:19:00 00388543191TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 109 486.40 12:19:00 00388543189TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 161 486.40 12:19:00 00388543183TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 219 486.40 12:19:00 00388543182TRLO0.1.1 BATE 221 486.40 12:19:00 00388543186TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 270 486.40 12:19:00 00388543185TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 486.40 12:19:00 00388543190TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 540 486.40 12:19:00 00388543193TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.00 11:20:05 00388527409TRLO0.1.1 BATE 28 485.40 11:17:36 00388526733TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 191 485.40 11:17:36 00388526734TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 240 485.40 11:17:36 00388526735TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.20 11:17:36 00388526738TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 300 485.40 11:17:36 00388526736TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 485.40 10:59:32 00388521697TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 297 486.60 10:59:22 00388521593TRLO0.1.1 XLON 243 487.20 10:50:41 00388519099TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.20 10:50:41 00388519098TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 489.20 10:35:43 00388515411TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 489.20 09:47:28 00388501561TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

