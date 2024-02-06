Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.02.2024
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
05.02.24
11:13 Uhr
5,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
06.02.2024 | 08:06
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

6 February 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

05/02/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

38,434

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

489.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

480.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

483.31p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,478,428 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,478,428. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,735,469 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £8,194,170.97.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

483.20p

18,677

Chi-X (CHIX)

484.39p

4,194

BATE (BATE)

482.87p

10,859

Aquis (AQXE)

483.62p

2,530

Turquoise (TRQX)

483.99p

2,174

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

1

481.00

16:29:46

00388704967TRLO0.1.1

XLON

203

481.00

16:29:46

00388704968TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

481.00

16:29:41

00388704717TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

481.00

16:29:41

00388704718TRLO0.1.1

XLON

268

481.00

16:29:41

00388704719TRLO0.1.1

XLON

294

480.80

16:29:36

00388704536TRLO0.1.1

XLON

977

480.80

16:29:36

00388704535TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1105

480.80

16:29:36

00388704534TRLO0.1.1

XLON

111

480.80

16:26:15

00388701526TRLO0.1.1

XLON

111

480.80

16:26:08

00388701459TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

480.40

16:24:08

00388699900TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

112

480.40

16:24:07

00388699873TRLO0.1.1

BATE

174

480.40

16:24:07

00388699874TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

152

480.80

16:21:38

00388698131TRLO0.1.1

XLON

13

480.80

16:21:32

00388698068TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

480.80

16:21:32

00388698069TRLO0.1.1

XLON

165

480.80

16:21:32

00388698070TRLO0.1.1

XLON

64

480.80

16:20:52

00388697339TRLO0.1.1

XLON

101

480.80

16:20:52

00388697338TRLO0.1.1

BATE

134

480.80

16:20:52

00388697336TRLO0.1.1

BATE

143

480.80

16:20:52

00388697337TRLO0.1.1

BATE

149

480.80

16:20:52

00388697334TRLO0.1.1

BATE

149

480.80

16:20:52

00388697335TRLO0.1.1

BATE

162

480.80

16:20:52

00388697340TRLO0.1.1

BATE

3

480.80

16:20:51

00388697320TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

5

481.00

16:20:51

00388697331TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

7

481.00

16:20:51

00388697317TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

21

480.80

16:20:51

00388697323TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

23

481.00

16:20:51

00388697330TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

24

480.80

16:20:51

00388697322TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

26

480.80

16:20:51

00388697326TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

481.00

16:20:51

00388697319TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

53

480.80

16:20:51

00388697324TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

480.80

16:20:51

00388697328TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

480.80

16:20:51

00388697327TRLO0.1.1

XLON

214

481.00

16:20:51

00388697318TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

222

480.80

16:20:51

00388697325TRLO0.1.1

XLON

239

480.80

16:20:51

00388697321TRLO0.1.1

XLON

746

480.80

16:20:51

00388697329TRLO0.1.1

XLON

11

481.40

16:19:20

00388696081TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

481.40

16:14:41

00388692568TRLO0.1.1

XLON

161

481.40

16:14:41

00388692569TRLO0.1.1

XLON

92

481.40

16:14:18

00388692267TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

481.00

16:11:46

00388690083TRLO0.1.1

XLON

111

481.00

16:11:46

00388690085TRLO0.1.1

XLON

113

481.00

16:11:46

00388690087TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

480.40

16:11:29

00388689880TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

480.40

16:11:28

00388689875TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

13

480.80

16:11:28

00388689857TRLO0.1.1

BATE

20

480.80

16:11:28

00388689870TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

23

480.80

16:11:28

00388689859TRLO0.1.1

BATE

25

480.40

16:11:28

00388689874TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

27

480.40

16:11:28

00388689876TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

27

480.40

16:11:28

00388689877TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

28

480.80

16:11:28

00388689869TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

34

480.80

16:11:28

00388689866TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

113

480.80

16:11:28

00388689871TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

150

480.80

16:11:28

00388689860TRLO0.1.1

BATE

151

481.00

16:11:28

00388689861TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

480.40

16:11:28

00388689878TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

189

480.80

16:11:28

00388689862TRLO0.1.1

BATE

222

480.80

16:11:28

00388689868TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

481.00

16:11:28

00388689854TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

481.00

16:11:28

00388689855TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

354

480.80

16:11:28

00388689858TRLO0.1.1

BATE

540

481.00

16:11:28

00388689865TRLO0.1.1

XLON

659

481.00

16:11:28

00388689863TRLO0.1.1

XLON

80

481.20

16:05:03

00388684950TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

481.20

16:04:36

00388684622TRLO0.1.1

XLON

47

481.20

16:04:33

00388684586TRLO0.1.1

XLON

32

481.20

16:04:30

00388684526TRLO0.1.1

XLON

83

481.20

16:04:30

00388684527TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

480.20

15:53:15

00388674702TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

10

481.00

15:50:13

00388672072TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

13

481.00

15:50:13

00388672074TRLO0.1.1

XLON

28

481.00

15:50:13

00388672071TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

30

481.20

15:50:13

00388672068TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

149

481.00

15:50:13

00388672064TRLO0.1.1

BATE

149

481.00

15:50:13

00388672066TRLO0.1.1

BATE

213

481.20

15:50:13

00388672067TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

221

481.00

15:50:13

00388672070TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

253

481.00

15:50:13

00388672069TRLO0.1.1

XLON

287

481.00

15:50:13

00388672073TRLO0.1.1

XLON

287

481.00

15:50:13

00388672075TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1567

481.00

15:50:13

00388672065TRLO0.1.1

BATE

30

482.20

15:46:10

00388668752TRLO0.1.1

BATE

156

482.40

15:46:10

00388668753TRLO0.1.1

BATE

6

481.80

15:46:09

00388668740TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

27

481.80

15:46:09

00388668741TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

31

481.80

15:46:09

00388668739TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

810

481.80

15:46:09

00388668738TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

481.80

15:41:09

00388664634TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

4

482.20

15:41:09

00388664626TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

15

481.80

15:41:09

00388664637TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

26

482.20

15:41:09

00388664625TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

156

482.40

15:41:09

00388664640TRLO0.1.1

BATE

240

482.00

15:41:09

00388664630TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

482.00

15:41:09

00388664629TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

80

482.20

15:41:03

00388664534TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

482.40

15:41:03

00388664529TRLO0.1.1

BATE

158

482.40

15:41:03

00388664530TRLO0.1.1

BATE

210

482.20

15:41:03

00388664535TRLO0.1.1

XLON

240

482.20

15:41:03

00388664537TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

482.20

15:41:03

00388664532TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

482.20

15:41:03

00388664536TRLO0.1.1

XLON

652

482.40

15:41:03

00388664531TRLO0.1.1

BATE

26

481.80

15:29:09

00388654394TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

133

482.60

15:28:26

00388653732TRLO0.1.1

BATE

156

482.40

15:28:26

00388653731TRLO0.1.1

BATE

6

482.60

15:20:23

00388647023TRLO0.1.1

BATE

73

482.60

15:19:33

00388646211TRLO0.1.1

BATE

245

482.80

15:15:26

00388641764TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

483.00

15:15:22

00388641675TRLO0.1.1

BATE

89

482.80

15:15:22

00388641679TRLO0.1.1

XLON

181

482.80

15:15:22

00388641680TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

482.60

15:15:22

00388641689TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

250

483.00

15:15:22

00388641674TRLO0.1.1

BATE

454

483.00

15:15:22

00388641676TRLO0.1.1

BATE

264

483.00

15:10:54

00388637127TRLO0.1.1

BATE

295

483.00

15:10:54

00388637122TRLO0.1.1

BATE

90

483.80

15:10:51

00388637076TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

484.20

15:03:57

00388623922TRLO0.1.1

BATE

43

483.80

15:02:14

00388622039TRLO0.1.1

BATE

54

483.80

15:02:14

00388622040TRLO0.1.1

BATE

156

484.00

15:02:14

00388622041TRLO0.1.1

BATE

156

484.20

15:02:14

00388622044TRLO0.1.1

BATE

166

484.20

15:02:14

00388622042TRLO0.1.1

BATE

303

484.20

15:02:14

00388622043TRLO0.1.1

BATE

14

484.20

15:02:11

00388621977TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

27

484.20

15:02:11

00388621978TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

30

484.20

15:02:11

00388621976TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

149

484.20

15:02:11

00388621973TRLO0.1.1

BATE

233

484.20

15:02:11

00388621974TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

484.20

15:02:11

00388621979TRLO0.1.1

XLON

307

484.20

15:02:11

00388621975TRLO0.1.1

BATE

25

485.60

14:57:23

00388616004TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

32

485.60

14:57:23

00388616009TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

53

485.60

14:57:23

00388616010TRLO0.1.1

XLON

69

485.80

14:57:23

00388616001TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

81

485.60

14:57:23

00388616008TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

129

485.60

14:57:23

00388616007TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

140

485.60

14:57:23

00388616005TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

221

485.80

14:57:23

00388616000TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

245

485.60

14:57:23

00388616003TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

485.60

14:57:23

00388616002TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

487

485.60

14:57:23

00388616006TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

486.20

14:46:32

00388605073TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

485.60

14:41:58

00388598152TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

485.80

14:41:58

00388598154TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

326

485.60

14:41:58

00388598153TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

485.60

14:41:57

00388598138TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

486.20

14:41:20

00388597491TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

221

485.80

14:39:53

00388595984TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

238

485.60

14:39:53

00388595985TRLO0.1.1

XLON

810

485.60

14:39:53

00388595986TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

486.00

14:34:34

00388589904TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

485.80

14:34:30

00388589863TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

368

485.80

14:34:30

00388589864TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

382

486.20

14:30:51

00388583105TRLO0.1.1

XLON

385

486.20

14:30:51

00388583104TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

485.60

14:18:58

00388575762TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

483.40

13:22:30

00388559205TRLO0.1.1

BATE

111

484.20

13:22:28

00388559193TRLO0.1.1

XLON

27

484.20

13:22:27

00388559189TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

32

484.20

13:22:27

00388559187TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

149

484.20

13:22:27

00388559183TRLO0.1.1

BATE

149

484.20

13:22:27

00388559186TRLO0.1.1

BATE

221

484.20

13:22:27

00388559188TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

484.20

13:22:27

00388559185TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

270

484.20

13:22:27

00388559190TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

484.20

13:22:27

00388559191TRLO0.1.1

XLON

540

484.20

13:22:27

00388559184TRLO0.1.1

BATE

540

484.40

13:22:27

00388559182TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

485.60

13:08:35

00388555231TRLO0.1.1

XLON

66

485.20

13:08:35

00388555283TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

72

485.60

13:08:35

00388555233TRLO0.1.1

XLON

191

485.20

13:08:35

00388555282TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

194

485.20

13:08:35

00388555234TRLO0.1.1

BATE

248

485.00

13:08:35

00388555284TRLO0.1.1

BATE

258

485.60

13:08:35

00388555230TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.60

13:08:35

00388555229TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

346

485.20

13:08:35

00388555281TRLO0.1.1

BATE

738

485.60

13:08:35

00388555232TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

486.00

13:03:47

00388553995TRLO0.1.1

XLON

62

486.00

13:03:47

00388553992TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

132

486.00

13:03:47

00388553996TRLO0.1.1

XLON

203

486.00

13:03:47

00388553993TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

208

486.00

13:03:47

00388553994TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

404

486.00

13:03:47

00388553997TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

486.00

12:46:46

00388549565TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

486.00

12:46:39

00388549549TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

486.40

12:37:01

00388547459TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

486.40

12:35:46

00388547119TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

486.40

12:19:06

00388543238TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

486.40

12:19:00

00388543187TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

10

486.40

12:19:00

00388543188TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

51

486.40

12:19:00

00388543184TRLO0.1.1

BATE

84

486.40

12:19:00

00388543192TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

107

486.40

12:19:00

00388543191TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

109

486.40

12:19:00

00388543189TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

161

486.40

12:19:00

00388543183TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

219

486.40

12:19:00

00388543182TRLO0.1.1

BATE

221

486.40

12:19:00

00388543186TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

270

486.40

12:19:00

00388543185TRLO0.1.1

BATE

270

486.40

12:19:00

00388543190TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

540

486.40

12:19:00

00388543193TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.00

11:20:05

00388527409TRLO0.1.1

BATE

28

485.40

11:17:36

00388526733TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

191

485.40

11:17:36

00388526734TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

240

485.40

11:17:36

00388526735TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

485.20

11:17:36

00388526738TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

300

485.40

11:17:36

00388526736TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

485.40

10:59:32

00388521697TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

297

486.60

10:59:22

00388521593TRLO0.1.1

XLON

243

487.20

10:50:41

00388519099TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

487.20

10:50:41

00388519098TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

489.20

10:35:43

00388515411TRLO0.1.1

XLON

270

489.20

09:47:28

00388501561TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


