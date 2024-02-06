

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major- Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) on Tuesday reported a surge in earnings for the nine-month period, amidst an increase in sales.



The company cited increased sales volume in all regions, particularly for hybrid electric vehicles or HEVs.



In addition, the company has revised up its annual guidance.



For the 9-month period, the automaker reported a net income of 4.031 trillion yen or 291.87 yen share, compared with 1.964 trillion yen or 138.78 yen per share, reported for the same period previous year.



Pre-tax income was at 5.357 trillion yen as against last year's 2.869 trillion yen.



Operating income climbed to 4.240 trillion yen from previous year's 2.098 trillion yen.



Total sales revenue stood at 34.022 trillion yen, compared with 27.464 trillion yen a year ago.



Sales of HEV increased to 2.646 million from last year's 1.918 million units.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Toyota now expects net income of 4.500 trillion yen or 332.97 yen per basic share, up 83.6 percent from previous year.



Earlier, the company had projected a net income of 3.950 trillion or 292.02 yen per basic share.



The automotive company now projects an operating income of 4.900 trillion yen, up from 79.8 percent from last year.



Earlier, the vehicle maker had projected an operating income of 4.500 trillion yen.



Toyota now expects sales revenues of 43.500 trillion yen, an increase of 17.1 percent from previous year.



Earlier, the company had expected sales revenue of 43 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken