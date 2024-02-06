Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.02.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.02.24
08:03 Uhr
1,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3761,42009:50
Dow Jones News
06.02.2024 | 08:31
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     60,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.418     GBP1.216 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.408     GBP1.204 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.412582    GBP1.208061

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,638,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4433       1.416         XDUB      09:56:06      00068745732TRLO0 
5653       1.416         XDUB      10:00:12      00068745919TRLO0 
4306       1.418         XDUB      10:40:59      00068747428TRLO0 
435       1.418         XDUB      10:40:59      00068747427TRLO0 
488       1.416         XDUB      10:41:17      00068747441TRLO0 
2753       1.416         XDUB      10:41:17      00068747443TRLO0 
1500       1.416         XDUB      10:41:17      00068747442TRLO0 
1166       1.414         XDUB      11:34:43      00068749013TRLO0 
1500       1.414         XDUB      11:34:43      00068749012TRLO0 
1500       1.414         XDUB      11:34:43      00068749011TRLO0 
1500       1.414         XDUB      11:34:43      00068749010TRLO0 
4870       1.414         XDUB      14:11:22      00068754727TRLO0 
222       1.414         XDUB      14:17:51      00068755227TRLO0 
4435       1.414         XDUB      14:17:51      00068755226TRLO0 
394       1.412         XDUB      14:17:53      00068755228TRLO0 
5504       1.414         XDUB      14:34:07      00068756022TRLO0 
3962       1.414         XDUB      14:34:21      00068756043TRLO0 
4604       1.414         XDUB      14:34:21      00068756042TRLO0 
3899       1.414         XDUB      14:34:21      00068756041TRLO0 
1862       1.414         XDUB      15:00:03      00068757615TRLO0 
3315       1.414         XDUB      15:00:03      00068757614TRLO0 
14        1.414         XDUB      15:00:03      00068757617TRLO0 
5782       1.410         XDUB      15:03:08      00068757912TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:20:53      00068759278TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:23:53      00068759406TRLO0 
1400       1.410         XDUB      15:23:53      00068759405TRLO0 
2163       1.410         XDUB      15:33:18      00068759942TRLO0 
1159       1.410         XDUB      15:33:18      00068759941TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:33:18      00068759943TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:33:18      00068759944TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:37:58      00068760090TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:43:31      00068760459TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:50:21      00068760960TRLO0 
2451       1.410         XDUB      15:52:21      00068761082TRLO0 
3322       1.410         XDUB      15:52:21      00068761083TRLO0 
2154       1.410         XDUB      15:54:58      00068761268TRLO0 
2322       1.412         XDUB      16:06:25      00068761879TRLO0 
1000       1.412         XDUB      16:06:25      00068761878TRLO0 
3322       1.412         XDUB      16:06:25      00068761880TRLO0 
3322       1.412         XDUB      16:06:25      00068761881TRLO0 
3322       1.412         XDUB      16:06:25      00068761882TRLO0 
3322       1.412         XDUB      16:10:09      00068762149TRLO0 
2245       1.408         XDUB      16:13:44      00068762380TRLO0 
1145       1.410         XDUB      16:14:38      00068762438TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1463       121.60        XLON      10:44:01      00068747510TRLO0 
5041       120.40        XLON      13:00:16      00068751681TRLO0 
715       120.40        XLON      13:00:16      00068751680TRLO0 
196       120.40        XLON      13:00:16      00068751679TRLO0 
79        120.80        XLON      14:17:51      00068755225TRLO0 
4479       120.80        XLON      14:17:51      00068755224TRLO0 
164       120.80        XLON      14:17:51      00068755223TRLO0 
2053       120.80        XLON      14:17:51      00068755222TRLO0 
6686       120.80        XLON      15:00:03      00068757616TRLO0 
3801       120.60        XLON      15:45:08      00068760545TRLO0 
2393       120.60        XLON      15:45:08      00068760544TRLO0 
2787       120.60        XLON      15:45:21      00068760551TRLO0 
10141      120.80        XLON      16:02:01      00068761692TRLO0 
3611       121.00        XLON      16:04:42      00068761783TRLO0 
107       121.00        XLON      16:04:42      00068761782TRLO0 
6485       121.00        XLON      16:04:42      00068761781TRLO0 
6655       121.00        XLON      16:04:42      00068761784TRLO0 
3144       120.80        XLON      16:18:03      00068762604TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  301797 
EQS News ID:  1830693 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1830693&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
