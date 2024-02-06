DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 60,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.418 GBP1.216 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.408 GBP1.204 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.412582 GBP1.208061

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,638,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4433 1.416 XDUB 09:56:06 00068745732TRLO0 5653 1.416 XDUB 10:00:12 00068745919TRLO0 4306 1.418 XDUB 10:40:59 00068747428TRLO0 435 1.418 XDUB 10:40:59 00068747427TRLO0 488 1.416 XDUB 10:41:17 00068747441TRLO0 2753 1.416 XDUB 10:41:17 00068747443TRLO0 1500 1.416 XDUB 10:41:17 00068747442TRLO0 1166 1.414 XDUB 11:34:43 00068749013TRLO0 1500 1.414 XDUB 11:34:43 00068749012TRLO0 1500 1.414 XDUB 11:34:43 00068749011TRLO0 1500 1.414 XDUB 11:34:43 00068749010TRLO0 4870 1.414 XDUB 14:11:22 00068754727TRLO0 222 1.414 XDUB 14:17:51 00068755227TRLO0 4435 1.414 XDUB 14:17:51 00068755226TRLO0 394 1.412 XDUB 14:17:53 00068755228TRLO0 5504 1.414 XDUB 14:34:07 00068756022TRLO0 3962 1.414 XDUB 14:34:21 00068756043TRLO0 4604 1.414 XDUB 14:34:21 00068756042TRLO0 3899 1.414 XDUB 14:34:21 00068756041TRLO0 1862 1.414 XDUB 15:00:03 00068757615TRLO0 3315 1.414 XDUB 15:00:03 00068757614TRLO0 14 1.414 XDUB 15:00:03 00068757617TRLO0 5782 1.410 XDUB 15:03:08 00068757912TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:20:53 00068759278TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:23:53 00068759406TRLO0 1400 1.410 XDUB 15:23:53 00068759405TRLO0 2163 1.410 XDUB 15:33:18 00068759942TRLO0 1159 1.410 XDUB 15:33:18 00068759941TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:33:18 00068759943TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:33:18 00068759944TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:37:58 00068760090TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:43:31 00068760459TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:50:21 00068760960TRLO0 2451 1.410 XDUB 15:52:21 00068761082TRLO0 3322 1.410 XDUB 15:52:21 00068761083TRLO0 2154 1.410 XDUB 15:54:58 00068761268TRLO0 2322 1.412 XDUB 16:06:25 00068761879TRLO0 1000 1.412 XDUB 16:06:25 00068761878TRLO0 3322 1.412 XDUB 16:06:25 00068761880TRLO0 3322 1.412 XDUB 16:06:25 00068761881TRLO0 3322 1.412 XDUB 16:06:25 00068761882TRLO0 3322 1.412 XDUB 16:10:09 00068762149TRLO0 2245 1.408 XDUB 16:13:44 00068762380TRLO0 1145 1.410 XDUB 16:14:38 00068762438TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1463 121.60 XLON 10:44:01 00068747510TRLO0 5041 120.40 XLON 13:00:16 00068751681TRLO0 715 120.40 XLON 13:00:16 00068751680TRLO0 196 120.40 XLON 13:00:16 00068751679TRLO0 79 120.80 XLON 14:17:51 00068755225TRLO0 4479 120.80 XLON 14:17:51 00068755224TRLO0 164 120.80 XLON 14:17:51 00068755223TRLO0 2053 120.80 XLON 14:17:51 00068755222TRLO0 6686 120.80 XLON 15:00:03 00068757616TRLO0 3801 120.60 XLON 15:45:08 00068760545TRLO0 2393 120.60 XLON 15:45:08 00068760544TRLO0 2787 120.60 XLON 15:45:21 00068760551TRLO0 10141 120.80 XLON 16:02:01 00068761692TRLO0 3611 121.00 XLON 16:04:42 00068761783TRLO0 107 121.00 XLON 16:04:42 00068761782TRLO0 6485 121.00 XLON 16:04:42 00068761781TRLO0 6655 121.00 XLON 16:04:42 00068761784TRLO0 3144 120.80 XLON 16:18:03 00068762604TRLO0

