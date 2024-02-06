

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has accepted for review the regulatory application of Shingrix (Recombinant Zoster Vaccine or RZV) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and over at increased risk.



Recombinant Zoster Vaccine (RZV) is a non-live, recombinant subunit adjuvanted vaccine given intramuscularly in two doses and was initially approved in 2019 by the NMPA to prevent shingles in adults aged 50 years and over.



Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox. A variety of factors can increase the risk of developing shingles, including advancing age and immunodeficiency or immunosuppression, as well as other chronic conditions such as COPD, diabetes, and asthma.



