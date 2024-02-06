

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday reported positive results from an interim analysis of Phase 3 DREAMM-7 trial evaluating Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) combined with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BorDex) versus daratumumab plus BorDex in second-line and later treatment of multiple myeloma.



A statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement was shown in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients treated with Blenrep combination, the company said in a statement. Fifty nine percent reduction in risk of disease progression or death was observed in patients treated with Blenrep combination versus daratumumab combination.



The median PFS was 36.6 months in the Blenrep combination arm compared with 13.4 months in daratumumab combination arm.



Results from an ongoing phase 3 DREAMM-8 trial evaluating Blenrep in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone versus bortezomib in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in multiple myeloma are expected in the second half of 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

