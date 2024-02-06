NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), an IT company, Tuesday reported higher preliminary earnings before tax and revenue for fiscal 2023.
Yearly earning before tax increased 6.7 percent to around 374 million euros.
Revenue climbed 6.8 percent to 6.4 billion euros.
Business volume grew more than 7 percent to 7.8 billion euros.
The company said it will publish its final results for the full year on March 15.
On Monday, Bechtle shares closed at EUR 48.15, down 0.45% in Germany.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX