Oscillate Plc - Investee: Psych Capital's Subsidiary Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate Plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

INVESTEE: PSYCH CAPITAL'S SUBSIDIARY UPDATE - SHORT WAVE PHARMA

Oscillate notes the announcement made by Psych Capital Plc ("Psych Capital") on 1 February 2024, providing an update on its wholly-owned subsidiary, Short Wave Pharma Inc. ("Shortwave"). The full text of the announcement can be seen at: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4453939

Steve Xerri, Executive Director of Oscillated stated: "Another milestone has been hit for Psych Capital through its ownership of Shortwave Pharma, an Israeli-based biopharmaceutical company, re-enforcing the importance of 2024, not only during their medical trials and the outcomes that these trials hope to provide in the day-to-day challenges that affect our families and loved ones, but also the wider acceptance which is growing around the validity of this science and psychedelic medicine in general. I congratulate Rivki Stern Youdkevich (CEO) and her team at Psych Capital for continued and undeterred momentum which she is providing in his business".

Oscillate, continues to own 46,042,516 ordinary shares of Psych Capital from when the company admitted to the Aquis Growth Market in June 2022, representing 12.75% of the issued share capital of Psych Capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Heena Karani

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796