Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06
[06.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|199,600.00
|EUR
|0
|21,045,423.76
|105.438
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|62,090.00
|USD
|0
|643,210.94
|10.3593
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|686,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,991,990.71
|10.1814
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,092,000.00
|EUR
|0
|21,230,238.42
|10.1483
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.02.24
|IE000P7C7930
|25,990.00
|GBP
|0
|263,874.26
|10.1529