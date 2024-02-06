Mastering everything together even the household? There are very special gifts for your loved ones for Valentine's Day this year with the beautifully priced offers from Tineco, the brand for innovative household appliances. From February 5th, 2024 to February 11th, 2024, the offers for the Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Plus, the FLOOR ONE S6 and the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro are available.

iFLOOR 3 Breeze Plus smart and wireless wet/dry vacuum cleaner

The ultimate cleaning experience with the Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Plus Wet Dry Vacuum the perfect 2-in-1 floor cleaner for an effortless home cleaning. With the innovative vacuuming mopping 2 in 1 function, the iFLOOR 3 Breeze Plus offers the option of vacuuming and mopping hard floors at the same time. The compact design allows for easy storage in small spaces without compromising on cleaning performance.

The powerful, cordless floor cleaner easily tackles stubborn, sticky dirt while leaving little water on the floors. This means that the floors dry faster and appear optimally clean. A dual water tank design sets the iFLOOR 3 Breeze Plus apart from other cleaning methods. Floors are always cleaned with fresh water, while dirty water is collected in a separate tank without the hassle of wringing or rinsing. The floor cleaner's self-propelled system allows maximum freedom of movement and makes it the ideal cleaning partner for smaller rooms with hard floors.

After cleaning, the iFLOOR 3 Breeze Plus can be placed in its storage station and the self-cleaning cycle activated. This keeps the brush and tubes clean and odor-free for always efficient cleaning performance.

Original price: 279 euros

Valentine's Day offer: 209 euros (25% discount)

Period: 02/05/2024 02/11/2024

FLOOR ONE S6 particularly powerful and smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner

New dimension in floor cleaning with the Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 wet dry vacuum cleaner the ultimate partner for the effortless removal of wet, dry, stubborn or sticky dirt on hard floors. Tineco's unique MHCBS technology enables greater dirt recycling. The suction mop continues to adhere to the cleaning brush, powerfully removes dirt and dirty water and then sucks it into the dirty water tank. This prevents backflow and ensures optimal cleanliness.

The self-cleaning function of the Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 makes maintenance a breeze. The system automatically cleans the brush roller and the hoses. Centrifugal drying effectively removes water from the roller, keeping it dry and providing a hygienic and odor-free environment. The improved double-sided edge cleaning of the newly developed double-sided brush head ensures seamless cleaning, effortlessly reaching every corner and avoiding missed spots for an all-round thorough result without the hassle. With Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor, the FLOOR ONE S6 offers an intelligent cleaning experience. The sensor detects dirt and automatically adjusts suction power, roller speed and water level.

Original price: 599 euros

Valentine's Day offer: 519 euros (13% discount)

Period: 02/05/2024 02/11/2024

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro high-end wet/dry vacuum cleaner

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro's balanced pressure water flow system ensures efficient cleaning and wastewater recycling at a constant speed of 450 rpm. This ensures that the floor is not only thoroughly cleaned, but also remains free of annoying wastewater residues.

Effortless use of the vacuum cleaner is made possible by the two-way self-propelled system, which automatically detects and supports the direction of travel. With an impressive runtime of up to 40 minutes, controlled by the intelligent iLoop sensor, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro dynamically adapts to cleaning needs. The edge cleaning of the brush head on both sides with a gap of <1 cm enables targeted cleaning of corners and edges that are often overlooked with conventional devices.

The 3.6-inch LCD display with the helpful Tineco assistant guides you through the entire cleaning process from quick commissioning to the work status in real time. This innovative feature offers unprecedented ease of use.

Original price: 799 euros

Valentine's Day offer: 699 euros (13% discount)

Period: 02/05/2024 02/11/2024

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner and has been driving innovation in the smart household appliance category ever since. Tineco specializes in developing advanced, smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With the PURE ONE vacuum cleaner portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart household appliance category.

