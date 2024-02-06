Wave Energy Converter Market to Hit USD 27.8 Million by 2030, Registering a Robust 5.04% CAGR, Propelled by Increasing Demand For Wave Energy Converters For Power Generation, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent Kings Research study, the global Wave Energy Converter Market was valued at USD 18.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing global demand for clean and renewable energy, growing environmental concerns, and government initiatives promoting sustainable energy solutions. Wave energy, positioned as a promising alternative to fossil fuels, benefits from consistent and abundant power sources. Technological advancements, including improved WEC designs and materials, contribute to enhanced efficiency and reduced costs, presenting lucrative growth opportunities.

Wave energy converters (WECs) are engineered devices designed to harness the kinetic and potential energy inherent in ocean waves and convert it into electricity. These devices appear in various forms, such as point absorbers, oscillating water columns, and attenuators, each adhering to distinct operational principles. The applications of WECs are diverse and primarily centered around the generation of clean and renewable electricity.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report:https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/wave-energy-converter-market-330

Trending Now: Oscilla Power's Triton Wave Energy Converter Receives Recognition in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

In August 2023, Oscilla Power, a leader in wave energy conversion technology, was honored as a Finalist in the Sustainability category for its Triton WEC (wave energy converter) as part of Fast Company's Awards for Innovation by Design. The Triton WEC, designed to make ocean wave energy a viable resource, stands out for its innovative architecture, overcoming existing limitations and offering increased energy capture, conversion efficiency, and survivability in challenging ocean environments.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global wave energy converter market are prioritizing various business strategies, including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product innovations, and joint ventures. These efforts aim to broaden their product portfolios and enhance market shares in different regions.

For instance, in September 2023, CorPower Ocean deployed its inaugural commercial-scale wave energy converter off the coast of northern Portugal. The company's C4 device was launched at the port of Viana do Castelo before it was transported to the Aguçadoura site.

Major participants profiled in the global wave energy converter market include:

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

CorPower Ocean

Arrecife Energy Systems

Hann-Ocean Co., Ltd.

Resolute Energy

Carnegie

Bombora Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Ltd.

AW-Energy

CalWave

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/wave-energy-converter-market-330

Oscillating Water Columns Pose as a Solution in Meeting the Rising Demand for Renewable Energy

Based on device, the market is bifurcated into oscillating body converters, wave absorbing devices, and oscillating water columns.

The oscillating water columns (OWC) segment dominated the global wave energy converter market in 2022, garnering significant attention in the renewable energy sector owing to its distinctive design and efficient wave energy conversion potential. With the increasing demand for electricity from renewable sources, oscillating water columns emerge as a promising solution for tapping into the energy of ocean waves, which is ultimately driving segmental growth. Overall, OWC technology holds the potential to optimize the conversion of wave energy into electricity, providing a simple yet effective approach to harnessing the power of ocean waves.

Increasing Demand for Wave Energy Converters in Offshore Locations to Spur Market Development

Based on location, the wave energy converter market is bifurcated into nearshore, shoreline, and offshore.

The offshore segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for wave energy converters for power generation in coastal communities is a consistent trend. Furthermore, the commitment to achieving renewable energy objectives and the desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels are key factors propelling the adoption of wave energy converters. Consequently, the demand for wave energy converters in offshore locations is on the rise as coastal communities seek to leverage ocean power for their electricity generation needs.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/wave-energy-converter-market-330

Increasing Emphasis on Clean and Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide to Fuel Wave Energy Converter Market Growth

A pivotal driving factor in the wave energy converter market is the increasing global emphasis on clean and renewable energy sources. In response to growing concerns about climate change and the adverse impacts of fossil fuels, there is a high demand from governments, businesses, and consumers for sustainable alternatives. Wave energy converters emerge as a favorable solution, tapping into the vast and untapped energy resources of the world's oceans. This, as a result, propels investments in the research, development, and commercialization of wave energy converter technology.

Furthermore, supportive government initiatives, subsidies, and policies promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources are contributing to the growth of the market. Collaborative efforts among governments, research institutions, and private enterprises are further promoting innovation and investment. With an increasing emphasis on curbing carbon emissions and transitioning to green energy, the wave energy converter industry is set to witness substantial expansion.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/330

Robust Research and Development Initiatives in Europe to Drive Wave Energy Converter Market Progress

Europe held the largest share of the wave energy converter market in 2022. This regional growth was mainly driven by its strong commitment to renewable energy, reflected in ambitious targets set by countries in the European Union, leading to significant investments in wave energy projects. Additionally, Europe benefits from well-established research and development initiatives focused on advancing wave energy technologies, supported by a network of research institutions. Moreover, Europe benefits from well-established research and development initiatives specifically focused on advancing wave energy technologies. The region is home to a comprehensive network of research institutions dedicated to fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the design of wave energy converters.

Furthermore, Europe benefits from a favorable regulatory environment that actively supports the development and deployment of wave energy converters. This regulatory support has facilitated the execution of numerous pilot projects and commercial deployments along European coastlines, underscoring the region's steadfast dedication to harnessing the vast energy potential of its seas.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.kingsresearch.com/wave-energy-converter-market-330

Key Points from TOC:

1 Introduction of The Global Wave Energy Converter Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

4 Global Wave Energy Converter Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

6 Global Wave Energy Converter Market, By Device

7 Global Wave Energy Converter Market, By Application

8 Global Wave Energy Converter Market, By Location

9 Global Wave Energy Converter Market, By Geography

10 North America

11 Europe

12 Asia Pacific

13 Middle East & Africa

14 Latin America

15 Global Wave Energy Converter Market Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Developments

15.3 Key Strategic Developments

15.4 Company Market Ranking

15.5 Regional Footprint

15.6 Industry Footprint

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Financial Overview

16.1.3 Device Benchmarking

16.1.4 Recent Developments

16.1.5 Winning Imperatives

16.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.1.7 Threat from competition

16.1.8 SWOT Analysis

16.2 CorPower Ocean

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Financial Overview

16.2.3 Device Benchmarking

16.2.4 Recent Developments

16.2.5 Winning Imperatives

16.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.2.7 Threat from competition

16.2.8 SWOT Analysis

16.3 Arrecife Energy Systems

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Financial Overview

16.3.3 Device Benchmarking

16.3.4 Recent Developments

16.3.5 Winning Imperatives

16.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.3.7 Threat from competition

16.3.8 SWOT Analysis



16.4 Hann-Ocean Co., Ltd.

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Financial Overview

16.4.3 Device Benchmarking

16.4.4 Recent Developments

16.4.5 Winning Imperatives

16.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.4.7 Threat from competition

16.4.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/wave-energy-converter-market-330

Browse More Related Reports:

Solar Power Panel Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030

Offshore Wind Energy Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030

Combined Heat and Power Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030

Hydrogen Storage Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030

Pumped Hydro Storage Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website:https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wave-energy-converter-market-to-hit-usd-27-8-million-by-2030--registering-a-robust-5-04-cagr-propelled-by-increasing-demand-for-wave-energy-converters-for-power-generation-states-kings-research-302054376.html