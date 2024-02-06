Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach spektakulärer Übernahme vom laufenden Elektroboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 10:02
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UHF Logistics Group-dba Entrex Carbon Markets: Entrex Carbon Market's NewLeaf Project Funding Entity Announces 1 Percent Monthly Dividend Distributions from Carbon Offset Projects

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC PINK:RGLG) today announced that its whole owned subsidiary, Entrex NewLeaf, shall initially provide investors 1% monthly returns (12% annually) distributed to NewLeaf investors.

"Interested investors asked us if we could distribute interest payments monthly versus a large lump sum and we feel their request is something we can deliver" said Stephen H Watkins, CEO of Entrex. "Investors have monthly expenses and we feel it only appropriate to offer them monthly income from our ESG projects".

"The Entrex NewLeaf provides its shareholders access to monthly income from a diversified basket of professionally managed US based carbon offset projects" said Tom Harblin, Partner of Entrex Carbon Market. "We feel by offering monthly yield we offer brokers access to an investment product to meet their clients ESG/Green investment interests while supporting their cash flow appetite".

"We see the structure of NewLeaf a win-win for Entrex Carbon Market and NewLeaf yield Investors. The structure today is non-dilutive to the public company yet offers many benefits for investors in both the NewLeaf yield structure and Entrex Carbon Market equity stockholders" continued Watkins. SEC filing available here

"Entrex has filed all requested documents with FINRA for the Entrex RGLG name and symbol change. We await their verification which will enable us to file the necessary documents to be Pink Current on the OTC market with our intent to uplist to the QX market later this year. In the interim we're focused on our NewLeaf project financing which is non-dilutive to Entrex shareholders while providing the projected revenue and profits for 2024" continued Harblin.

###

About Entrex Carbon Market:

Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized carbon offsets. Today the company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible, institutional, securities traded to customers through broker dealers servicing their client's needs.

For further information:

Stephen H. Watkins, CEO
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc
(OTC:RGLG)
(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

SOURCE: UHF Logistics Group-dba Entrex Carbon Markets



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.