Boston Celtics And Freebeat Announce Partnership, Uniting Sports and Wellness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / In an exciting new partnership, freebeat, an industry leader in indoor stationary bikes and electric bikes, has teamed up with the 17-time World Champion Boston Celtics. This partnership aims to revitalize the world of fitness and energize the Celtics fan base.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with a legendary NBA team like the Boston Celtics this year, an organization that shares our passion and commitment to a healthy lifestyle and sustainability. Working with the Celtics highlights our collective commitment and devotion to the game and fosters an inspiring journey of entertainment, dedication, and fitness goals for all our users and fans. We cannot wait to share our exciting journey and bring some fun activities and other surprises to the fans!" stated Abby Zhu, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at freebeat.

"freebeat shares in our commitment of building a sense of community and encouraging people to make healthy lifestyle choices," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. "We look forward to this new partnership, which will feature a Jr. Celtics Academy Theme Night presented by freebeat at TD Garden and will give fans the opportunity to win a Celtics-branded stationary fitness bike."

What to Expect From This New Partnership

freebeat will offer fans the opportunity to win an exclusive Celtics-branded stationary fitness bike, which is not available for purchase. This bike will allow a lucky fan to incorporate their passion for the Celtics into their daily fitness routines.

Jr. Celtics Academy Night presented by freebeat

As a highlight of this partnership, freebeat will be the presenting partner of the Jr. Celtics Academy Night at TD Garden in connection with the Celtics home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 27, 2024. This event will offer a variety of activities and provide fans access to exclusive Celtics-themed items.

Stay Connected and Engaged

With the announcement of this partnership, fans and users are encouraged to stay connected via freebeat and Celtics social media for future updates.

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring

the first African American Coach and starting the first all-Black starting five. In addition, 50 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

About freebeat

Established in 2018, freebeat stands as a global leader in the indoor stationary bikes and electric bikes industry, revolutionizing the fitness sector by providing a space where individuals can confidently pedal their worries away, all while championing innovation for a more enjoyable and eco-friendly e-mobility experience. The product lineup features a high-performance indoor stationary bike, the Boom Bike, a premium Lit Bike, and a groundbreaking 2-in-1 MorphRover eBike designed for style and sustainability.

Beyond creating a stress-free fitness environment and promoting sustainability as a key aspect of the ESG commitment, freebeat maintains a profound dedication to community support. Actively supporting organizations such as One Tree Planted, Cure Childhood Cancer, and the Children's Tumor Foundation, freebeat contributes significantly to the betterment of society.

