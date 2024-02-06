NICE Endorses Brainomix AI-Enabled Software in Stroke

New guidance from NICE, the globally respected health assessor, acknowledges the impact that Brainomix 360 has demonstrated on stroke care, expanding patient access to life-changing treatments

Brainomix was one of only two companies granted the highly coveted endorsement

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.K. health assessor the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued guidance endorsing the use of Brainomix 360 (formerly known as e-Stroke) to help clinical decision making in stroke.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool from Oxford-based Brainomix was one of only two products to obtain this select endorsement amongst more than a dozen technologies that were assessed by NICE, the highly respected health evaluator with a stringent evidence-based approach, whose recommendations carry global significance.

The NICE guidance elevates the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, the European market leading solution now entering the US market, to an evidence generation framework, which enables stroke units across the UK to utilize the technology while further evidence is collected.

More than 100,000 strokes occur every year in the UK, making it is a leading cause of disability and one of the most common causes of early death.

The Health Technology Assessment (HTA) acknowledged that there is evidence showing that patients admitted to hospital with a suspected stroke had faster and improved access to treatment after using Brainomix 360. NICE have requested that further evidence be gathered to validate the significance of that link, along with cost effectiveness data.

Dr Michalis Papadakis, co-founder and CEO of Brainomix, commented: "We are very pleased to receive this endorsement from NICE, which is an acknowledgement of the critical role that our AI-powered software is playing in stroke care, helping clinicians make more confident decisions leading to more patients getting access to life saving treatments. Most importantly, this recommendation was driven by the emergence of powerful, real-world evidence demonstrating the transformative impact of Brainomix 360 on stroke treatment, mechanical thrombectomy in particular."

Brainomix was the recipient of the prestigious NHS AI in Health & Care Award in 2020 enabling its Brainomix 360 stroke platform to be deployed across multiple UK stroke networks. An independent evaluation by the team at Health Innovation Oxford and Thames Valley as part of this award has been assessing the impact of the stroke AI platform across more than twenty-four (24) stroke centres and included tens of thousands of patients. This independent real-world impact evaluation will add further evidence to demonstrate the value of Brainomix 360 in the NHS.

A recent report from Health Innovation Oxford & Thames Valley (formerly known as Oxford Academic Health Science Network) found that the average thrombectomy treatment rate in hospitals with Brainomix 360 software was 55% higher than the national average - an uplift that reflects hundreds more patients receiving life-changing thrombectomy treatment and avoiding the long-term effects of stroke.

Dr Kiruba Nagaratnam, Consultant Stroke Physician and Clinical Lead for Stroke Medicine at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, commented: "We welcome this latest guidance from NICE, which reflects the clinical value that Brainomix 360 brings to stroke care - which we have been seeing since we first implemented the software in March 2020. Our recently published study showed that the implementation of Brainomix 360 not only improved our speed of treatment, but most notably, improved patient outcomes, with the number of patients achieving functional independence rising from 16% to 48%."

The Brainomix 360 stroke platform has been widely adopted across England and is now used in the majority of stroke centres. The technology has also been deployed in more than 30 countries, including a national-level deployment in Wales and Hungary, and recently launched in the US following a series of FDA clearances.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

M +44 (0)7927 164210

T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media enquiries

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles

Sue@charles-consultants.com

M +44 (0)7968 726585

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/3856380/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nice-endorses-brainomix-ai-enabled-software-in-stroke-302053572.html