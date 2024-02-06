Anzeige
Nach spektakulärer Übernahme vom laufenden Elektroboom profitieren
PR Newswire
06.02.2024 | 10:18
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issuance of Shares from Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

06 February 2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issuance of Shares from Treasury

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 700,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued from treasury at a price of 81.17 pence per share (the "Treasury Shares"), raising £568,190.00 (before directly incurred commissions).

Following the issue from treasury, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 242,524,331 ordinary shares (excluding 1,739,187 ordinary shares held in treasury). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel
Hugh Jonathan

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson

+44 (0)20 7015 8900


