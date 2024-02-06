

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY.OB), a Japanese maker of electronic products, on Tuesday posted a rise in net profit for the nine-month period, amidst an increase in sales.



However, Ricoh has revised down its annual guidance citing sluggish demand and lower than expected sales recovery in its certain segments.



For the nine-month period, the company posted a net profit of 30.2 billion yen or 49.69 yen per share, higher than 27.4 billion yen or 44.28 yen per share for the same period last year.



Pre-tax income was at 42.6 billion yen as against last year's 42.3 billion yen.



Operating income, however, fell to 37.1 billion yen from last year's 39.6 billion yen on increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were at 567.606 billion yen, compared with 504.551 billion yen of last year period.



Sales from Digital Services segment were at 1.341 trillion, up 11.4 percent from last year.



Sales improved to 1.697 trillion yen from previous year's 1.528 trillion yen, supported by office services business due to the strong sales of Scrum series in Japan and the acquisitions in Europe and the Americas, in addition to the relaxation of restrictions on supplying merchandise experienced in the nine months of the previous year.



In addition, sales increased due to the acquisition of PFU Limited, which became a consolidated subsidiary in 2022, and depreciation of yen.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Ricoh has revised down its guidance, citing lower than expected sales recovery of edge devices in the office printing business and sluggish demand for thermal media business products in Americas and Europe.



The company now expects to post annual net profit of 44 billion yen, down from 50 billion yen projected earlier.



Ricoh now projects operating come of 60 billion yen, lower than 70 billion yen as expected earlier.



The electronic company now expects to register sales of 2.300 trillion, down from previous outlook of 2.330 trillion yen.



For full year, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of 36 yen per share, up from last year's 34 yen per share.



