

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded slightly lower in European trade on Tuesday as the Israel defense forces geared up for a critical confrontation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commenced his Middle East tour with a visit to Saudi Arabia.



Benchmark crude futures dipped 0.3 percent to $77.79 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $72.50.



The downside was capped due to lingering concerns about potential trade and supply disruptions in the Middle East after the U.S. announced plans for further military action against Iran-backed groups.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cairo today for a meeting with Egyptian leaders that U.S. officials said would concentrate on negotiating a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in exchange for the release of hostages held by the militants.



Meanwhile, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia unexpectedly kept March price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia unchanged at a more than two-year low in a bid to maintain its market share.



