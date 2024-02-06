Markel awarded Gracechurch's 2024 Service Quality Marque for outstanding claims service

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) has been awarded the coveted London Market 2024 Claims Service Quality Marque (SQM) by Gracechurch Consulting.

The SQM is awarded annually to insurer claims teams that have been given an outstanding service quality rating in Gracechurch Consulting's London Market Claims Service Monitor. The survey measures more than 40 London Market insurers and is based on over 3,300 individual ratings provided by claims brokers.

Markel outperformed the market average on all service metrics and ranked as one of the top five market insurers. Brokers highlighted Markel's communication, efficiency, commerciality, and class-specific understanding as particular strengths.

This achievement demonstrates that Markel is strongly recommended by claims broking specialists in London and illustrates the organisation's commitment to its people-first approach by handling claims with expertise, efficiency and consistently clear communication.

Ben Bolton, Managing Director of Gracechurch, commented: "Service in London is rated higher now than at any time over the past 10 years… Markel's claims service continues to go from strength to strength; brokers now consider it one of the best in the Market. Timely responses and expert claims personnel underpin Markel's offering."

Chris O'Shea, Managing Director of Claims at Markel International, added: "We are delighted to have received market recognition for outstanding claims service. We understand that customers rely on us to protect their business and we are committed to providing clients and brokers with the best experience possible.

While we are always looking for better ways to deal with claims, we also know the value of doing the simple things well. The SQM is a testament to the professionalism and care of our entire claims team. We look forward to maintaining our high service levels throughout 2024 and beyond."

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

